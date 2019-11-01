Headline News

Plans taking shape for new recreation centre

With construction set to begin in October of 2020, the designs for King’s new multi-purpose recreation complex have begun to solidify.
The township wide Recreation Centre, set to open in 2023, will boast a 4-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, and a NHL-sized ice rink. Outside, the facility will have a full-size soccer field, four junior soccer fields, and two baseball diamonds. A dome with a multi-use field and running tracks will also be constructed, with the potential to host lacrosse, field hockey, and more.
The complex will be located on a 25-acre parcel of land at the southeast corner of 15th Sideroad and Dufferin Street in King City. Planning for the centre began in 2016, when Seneca College and King Township partnered to have a portion of Seneca’s land, upon which the TWRC will stand, leased to King Township for 60 years. Approximately 80% of the project’s $37 million budget is projected to come from development charges.
The Township continues to encourage public input on the Recreation Centre through SPEAKING, King Township’s online opinion and feedback site, as well as at pre-announced pop-up information centres throughout the municipality. Recent requests made by residents such as the inclusion of saunas are currently being considered in ongoing discussions, while others, such as the request for basketball courts, are not.
Chris Fasciano, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture, was briefly on hand to answer questions, hear concerns, and share information about the recreation centre in Nobleton and Schomberg on Feb. 8. He cited bigger pools, warm water in the leisure pool, and additional ice surfaces as the most common suggestions made by King residents that day.
“I would say that 90% of the feedback we’ve received so far about the Township Wide Recreation Centre has been positive,” said Fasciano. “The SPEAKING website is always a great way to get your ideas out there. We’ll accept feedback in any form on our forum.”
During Monday night’s council meeting, it was noted the $37 million tab for the facility will be largely covered by development charges and contributions by the development industry. The shortfall, roughly $4 million, will be debentured by the Township so it won’t impact taxpayers.
