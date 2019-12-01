Letters

Council lauded for stance

The following letter, to King councillors, was submitted to the Weekly Sentinel.

Thank you for your very clear affirmation at the council meeting on Jan. 27 of the importance of King Township being “one King,” and having an operating budget for one King.
While we are a “community of communities,” I believe it is both pragmatic and highly valuable for our municipality to be “one.” Each part is there to support and help the other parts as required.
King’s services and municipal facilities are available to all residents wherever we live. When one community or a specific area requires special funding the whole of King’s financial budget is there to address the needs. For example, the paving of rural roads in our rural areas, and the anticipated construction of the new recreation centre near King City.
It was very encouraging to hear you articulate this so clearly. One King we are.

Bruce Craig
Community News

York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

Commentary

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Letters to the Editor

