Council lauded for stance

The following letter, to King councillors, was submitted to the Weekly Sentinel.
Thank you for your very clear affirmation at the council meeting on Jan. 27 of the importance of King Township being “one King,” and having an operating budget for one King.
While we are a “community of communities,” I believe it is both pragmatic and highly valuable for our municipality to be “one.” Each part is there to support and help the other parts as required.
King’s services and municipal facilities are available to all residents wherever we live. When one community or a specific area requires special funding the whole of King’s financial budget is there to address the needs. For example, the paving of rural roads in our rural areas, and the anticipated construction of the new recreation centre near King City.
It was very encouraging to hear you articulate this so clearly. One King we are.
Bruce Craig
King City
