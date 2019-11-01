Move to upload fire services won’t help King

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.