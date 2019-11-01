King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

January 15, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note.
Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.
The actress, journalist and social media celebrity is moving full steam ahead on her successful clothing line, launched just last year. The Joan Kelley Walker Collection, available through Walmart.ca, has been immensely popular. Joan’s sole purpose for creating the line is to funnel proceeds to the Breakfast Club of Canada, which serves nutritious meals to kids every day in 1,800 schools across the country.
The charitable aspect “stays front and centre” she said. New things are in the works and she’s moving forward in a very positive way in 2020.
The energy around the brand, and the entire team effort, has been fantastic she said, noting she’s “riding the wave.”
Her line not only serves Canadian woman and supports a charity, but she’s being a role model for her sons. It’s important for her to show them that women and moms can be dynamic entrepreneurs.
She also helps encourage Canadian fashion designers, who often don’t get much recognition for their talents.
Walker was honoured recently by the African nation of Gabon.
Joan continues to write for Living Luxe magazine, showcasing her favourite charities and the efforts of many non-profit organizations. “I’m grateful for that,” she said.
She also regularly teams up with Laura Bilotta from SingleintheCity.ca on The Dating & Relationship Talk Show, heard Sunday nights on Global News Radio AM640.
Sometimes influence and celebrity work in mysterious ways.
Walker was contacted by a fan of the Real Housewives of Toronto whose son was undergoing treatment at SickKids. They started a dialogue and Walker jumped in to help when the boy needed a special medication. She helped get the word out on social media. Now, the boy is in remission again.
“Sharing and caring … that’s the influence,” Walker noted.
She was honoured late last year by The Embassy of Gabon in Canada. Last year, the Embassy of Gabon launched the Women Who Work Initiative to celebrate the achievements of inspiring women who defy the conventional by occupying the positions that they deserve. This initiative has also allowed the Embassy to officially launch the Education Fund for Orphans in Gabon which will allow thousands of orphans to have access to education. Joan was chosen amongst the award recipients in 2019.
She continues to work with, and support, organizations such as the CNIB, World Vision Canada, Wounded Warriors and locally, York Regional Police Victim Services and York’s Neighbourhood Network.
