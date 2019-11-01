Nobleton mother and son perish in airline crash

January 9, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini, councillors and staff were deeply saddened to hear about the Jan. 8 plane crash in Tehran that claimed the lives of 63 Canadians, including a mother and son from King.
Nobleton residents Shakiba Feghahati, 39, and her 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam were among those killed in the crash. Father and husband Shahin Moghaddam was not on the flight.
Mother and son were in Iran to visit Ms. Feghahati’s parents for the first time in eight years.
“Today Canada mourns together. On behalf of King Township, I offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Mr. Moghaddam and the extended Feghahati and Moghaddam families,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “We also offer our sympathy to all the families of the victims, as well as the local Iranian community. To lose two members of our community in such a sudden and unpredictable way is heartbreaking. I know that the community of Nobleton will rally to offer whatever support the family needs.”
