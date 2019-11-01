Headline News

Nobleton mother and son perish in airline crash

January 9, 2020   ·   0 Comments

King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini, councillors and staff were deeply saddened to hear about the Jan. 8 plane crash in Tehran that claimed the lives of 63 Canadians, including a mother and son from King.
Nobleton residents Shakiba Feghahati, 39, and her 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam were among those killed in the crash. Father and husband Shahin Moghaddam was not on the flight.
Mother and son were in Iran to visit Ms. Feghahati’s parents for the first time in eight years.
“Today Canada mourns together. On behalf of King Township, I offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Mr. Moghaddam and the extended Feghahati and Moghaddam families,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “We also offer our sympathy to all the families of the victims, as well as the local Iranian community. To lose two members of our community in such a sudden and unpredictable way is heartbreaking. I know that the community of Nobleton will rally to offer whatever support the family needs.”



         

Community News

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

King City Secondary students give back

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Hush blankets ensure comfort and a good night’s sleep

We are stressed for many reasons. People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.

King shelves its proposed tree bylaw

King Township has put its draft tree bylaw on hold. Despite being on the table for literally a decade, Township council and staff decided to put the new bylaw on hold, given the overwhelming public opinion against it.

KFES praises its ‘family’ at annual recognition night

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

Commentary

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

Job action, union pressure are nothing new

Like clockwork, at the end of almost every union contract in this province, mayhem ensues. It’s mostly sabre rattling and it’s mostly a show of strength. Neither side wants to appear weak or a pushover. Both sides want to get their point across.

Our words, promises and handshakes

There are times that I miss the way things used to be. I don’t want to sound old-fashioned or stuck in the past, but there is a lot to be said about many qualities that people held dear, just a couple of decades ago. In my youth, we assumed that almost everyone was honest. And it wasn’t that long ago when a person’s word meant something.

Letters to the Editor

