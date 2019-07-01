Speers Creative creates virtual ‘road maps’ for clients

November 13, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent.
Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative.
Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.
Raised in a creative family, Speers is an accomplished designer, actor and musician, with a penchant for the entertainment industry. He spent seven years, from age 20 to 27, travelling the world, soaking up life experiences, from the street vendors of Bangkok to the hills of Norway. It was there, in Oslo, where he was working on his first album cover. Not having enough money for a professional designer, he did it himself and loved the artistic process. He returned home, took some college courses and he moved into the graphic design and marketing field. Having worked as an in-house designer in the corporate world, he was looking for more creative outlets for his talent.
He’s been lucky, almost having the Midas touch when it comes to creative projects and avenues. He would like, someday soon, to expand into marketing and advertising for the film industry.
Creating something from scratch excites him; he exudes a unique sense of contentment, even joy. He also believes he’s here to make a difference.
In a way, Speers himself has come full circle.
He’s been building Speers Creative for the past three to four years and now works out of an office on historic Main Street in Schomberg. His office is his “play house” where it all comes together, even though the work is often very serious.
As a consultant, he provides his clients with tailor-made “road maps” to where they want to go in their own endeavours. From websites and social media marketing, to branding, even catalogues, Speers provides his customers with the tools they need to succeed and get their message out. Some large corporate clients have helped him raise the ante and expand quickly. He’s at the point where he has to grow, and is considering hiring some in-house employees to complement his team of experts working remotely.
He loves working with local businesses across King. He recently helped with the creation of three crosswalk art installations in Schomberg, converting another local artists work into graphic files for the larger-than-life art.
Through the Digital Main Street grant program, Speers has helped dozens of businesses access provincial funds for various marketing plans.
He’s learned a lot through these client interactions and he admits he continues to grow.
The digital realm is the way to go and the main form of connecting businesses to consumers. Today, everyone is on their smart phones or smart devices constantly. Reaching the exact demographic and target audience is the key today.
“The trick is to get people in their comfort zone,” he said. Browsing and viewing online advertising should look and feel “natural.”
Often, a professional is needed to help customers design and build the platforms that work. A strong brand message is vital to creating a professional impression, he pointed out.
Speers has a lot invested in personal development and he’s had mentors who’ve instilled some important qualities, namely “if you dream it, you can do it.”
And, as Bill Gates puts it, you have to use your time as wisely as possible.
Josh has spent his time both here and abroad quite wisely. That sense of knowledge, coupled with a passion to bring people together, makes him the proverbial triple threat.
Irish novelist George Moore keenly observed that “a man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.”
Josh couldn’t agree more.
For more on his services, visit www.speerscreative.ca
