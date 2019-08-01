King applauds Metrolinx for changing direction on proposed rail facility

October 22, 2019 · 0 Comments
King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini publicly thanked Metrolinx for changing course on a proposed layover facility, that was to be located south of the 15th Sideroad between Dufferin and Bathurst streets.
“We’re excited about the expansion of GO rail service in King which will greatly benefit our residents,” said Pellegrini. “However, the location for the layover site was in a rural area next to a school. It’s also part of the lands being considered for a provincial park. It wasn’t the right spot.”
Metrolinx is currently undertaking GO Expansion, a program that will transform GO Rail into a rapid rail system that will provide faster and more frequent service across the GO Rail network. As part of GO Expansion, a need for a layover site on the Barrie corridor was identified. Train layover facilities are used to store, service, inspect and maintain trains when they are not in service.
Mayor Pellegrini and Country Day School wrote to Metrolinx expressing concerns about the location.
Phil Verster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metrolinx, said the proposed location is off the table.
“We acknowledge your concerns and feedback on the proposed location of the King Layover Facility. The layover site in the Township of King is no longer under consideration, and we are now assessing alternative sites,” he wrote in a letter. “Therefore, the initial field studies and property acquisition process for the King site are now canceled.”
Mayor Pellegrini also thanked King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce for his support in the matter.
You must be logged in to post a comment.