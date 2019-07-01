Stars shine bright at King Curling Club event

Sports

King Curling Club members Debbie Holmes and Diana Russo were ready to sweep for Danielle Inglis in the highlighted event of Curl with the Stars.
By Shellee Morning

The stars were bright at the King Curling Club last Friday evening as the club welcomed some of the province’s top women curlers for “Curling with the Stars,” an event that helped kick off the clubs 2019-20 season.
The elite curlers were not the only celebrities who graced the sheets of King. Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Councillor Bill Cober were on hand to throw the ceremonial rock as well as a full house of club members broom ready for the event.
Five-time Women’s Provincial Champion Sherry Middaugh and her 2019 Senior Women’s championship team of Kerri Lee Grant, Christine Loube and Jane Hooper-Perroud (1996 World Women’s Champion), as well as the 2018 World Mixed Champion Danielle Inglis and her Ontario team of Jessica and Stephanie Corrado, and Cassandra de Groot, were the guest celebrity stars. They participated in a 4-end demonstration game that played in a last rock decision for victory.
“2 Girls and a Game” hosts Mary Chilvers and Lorie Eddy were the highly respected commentators who provided the play-by-play action for the spectators.
Middaugh collected her 2 in the opening frame of draws and hits. Inglis answered back with 1 in the 2nd then stole 1 more in the 3rd to tie. The final end couldn’t have been a better script for the fans; a tie game between the two teams. The lounge bubbled in chatter of playful betting of who would win. The front end players for both teams placed rocks where they should be and removed stones that needed to be removed. Down to Skip rocks, Inglis executed a perfect draw freeze to Middaugh’s stone in the 4 foot ring. Thanks to Inglis’s sweepers of Corrado and de Groot, the rock rested for the count by an inch. Chilvers asked Eddy “what should Middaugh do now to try and win the game?” Eddy, with her quick reply, simply said “pray!”
The comment led to the roar of the spectators, and would have impressed Vic Rauter curling TV analyst. Skip Middaugh selected to hit and roll into the button for the win. Sweepers Christine Loube and Jane Hooper-Perroud swept to enhance the curl, but the point of impact was off by a micro inch handing the win to Team Inglis.
Chilvers and Eddy then led the Meet and Greet interview session that followed the game with a live podcast asking the stars curling and personal related questions that entertained the packed lounge of members.
John Epping 2018 Ontario men’s champion, was also a celebrity guest to the event, who is in partnership with Radical Road Brewing Co., from Leslieville Toronto. Radical Road created a new and trendy beer named “Eppic Ale” after Epping and is currently listed on the menus in over 20 curling clubs so far. Epping took the hot seat in the Q&A and proudly announced his participation in Curling Canada’s fundraising calendar as “Mr. August.” Unable to offer too many details of the photo, Epping did say that when he got the call, he immediately went on a strict diet so his “6-pack” was not related to the actual beer pack.
The evening was completed with a silent bid auction for members to bid for the player of their choice to play in the 6-end game that closed out the event. The highest bidder would win first selection for their pick in what was anticipated to being the highlight of the night. The hurry hards were evident with the first rocks thrown as the atmosphere at ice level was not only electrifying but inspirational as members played in the once in a lifetime experience.
An event such as this would not be possible without the many hours of planning by organizer Mark Inglis and his team of dedicated volunteers. Ice technician Richard Quick had once again delivered with pristine ice that was complemented by the elite players and all that played. The food was perfect and praise goes to those who selected the menu, served, and cleaned up.
Brooms were tipped to those that filled in the blanks of being available for assistance where needed; greeting guests, photography, administration, and of course to the bar and its tenders. Congratulations to all!
