October 2, 2019 · 0 Comments
The annual Holland Marsh Soupfest will once again treat visitors to the best this area has to offer.
For soup-lovers, it’s a must-attend, sell-out event that draws thousands each year to Ansnorveldt. This year, the event will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get there early and you won’t be disappointed.
On deck are home-made soups from locally grown, locally harvested fresh produce. The event is sponsored by the Holland Marsh Growers Association, Township of King, Town of Bradford
As always, attendees get a chance to sip and savour delicious soups prepared by some of the finest chefs, and home chefs from around the region. Last year Soupfest attendees were able to sample over 25 different soups! In addition to sampling soup, attendees can vote for their favourite soup makers to help them win the coveted people’s choice award!
The Holland Marsh Soupfest isn’t only about soup. Enjoy the day browsing through 20 different vendors; pick up fresh produce from the farmers market, and listen to live music featuring “The Strange Potatoes.” And don’t forget about the Kids Zone!
Join the hundreds of other soup lovers on Oct. 5 until the soup runs out.
For more information about Soupfest, visit www.soupfest.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.