CCKT will host two all-candidates’ meetings in King Township

September 25, 2019
Concerned Citizens of King Township is organizing two all-candidates’ meetings for federal election candidates in the King-Vaughan riding.
The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Nobleton Community Centre, 15 Old King Road, Nobleton. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. The second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre, 2585 King Road, King City. Doors open at 6:40 p.m.
CCKT is a non-partisan and non-profit organization and seeks to engage all eligible voters and to assist in the process of becoming well-informed. All members of the public are welcome to attend the meetings.
Both meetings will be moderated by King resident and former King Township councillor Cleve Mortelliti. Each candidate will first have an opportunity to make introductory comments. Questions prepared by CCKT will then be addressed by the candidates. Following the CCKT questions, members of the public will have an opportunity to pose questions to one or more of the candidates. Each candidate will be able to respond within a specified time.
All-candidates’ meetings for federal, provincial and municipal elections have become a tradition of CCKT, and have been hosted by the group for 20+ years. CCKT looks forward to lively and informative meetings leading up to this year’s federal election.
For additional information, please visit: www.cckt.ca
