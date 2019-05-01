King marks 39th Terry Fox Run

September 18, 2019 · 0 Comments
This past Sunday (Sept. 15) marked the 39th running of the Terry Fox Run. King Township has participated in this event since 1984 and has raised approximately $360,000!
This year, despite the grey skies and rain, approximately 60 people attended Wellesley Park in King City to continue Terry’s Marathon of Hope. Local participants raised approximately $4,000 for cancer research. Perhaps a small group, but as Terry said “If you’ve given a dollar, you are part of the Marathon of Hope.” Every dollar counts.
“We had an awesome group of volunteers and sponsors again this year,” said organizer Lisa Barenthin. “A special thank you goes to Elliott Barenthin, Alyssa Carriero and Jessica Mirkin for all their organizing efforts and to all the students who volunteered their time to help our event run smoothly. Many thanks to our 2019 sponsors: King City Lions, King City Soccer Association, King Weekly Sentinel, Pine Farms Orchard, Schomberg Quality Meats, Sharon Hillier, Frank Miceli, TD Canada Trust – King City, Total Condition – Oak Ridges, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Township of King, Township of King Fire and Emergency Services. Thank you for your continued support!”
Please join the local group next year for the 40th anniversary to be held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
You must be logged in to post a comment.