Commentary

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

September 4, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending.
Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.
A co-worker ran into some car trouble and $2,000 later, he’s back on the road. He remarked he’s never made such a large withdrawal before. Great that he was able to save this money and not go into debt, but awful that he had to spend his hard-earned money on car repairs.
Join the club.
One in seven motorists is driving around with a potentially serious issue in their vehicle, according to a recent U.S. study.
From mysterious rattles to burnt-out headlights and fluid leaks, two in five drivers feel it’s “just a matter of time” before their vehicle breaks down.
A study examining the diagnostic abilities of 2,000 American drivers found the average car currently has three things that don’t function as they should.
Count me in that group. My driver’s side window is stuck in the closed position.
Thirty-nine per cent feel relief when they arrive at their destination and 32 percent thank their car when they get somewhere safely. I’ve done that!
Many motorists aren’t able to fix the issues themselves. Twenty-one per cent of respondents don’t know how to change a flat tire and 19 per cent don’t know how to jumpstart their car.
My kids are likely in that group. No one wants to be sidelined and have to change a tire on the shoulder, but it can happen and you should be prepared. However, most new cars don’t even have full size spares anymore, just “space savers.”
Have you looked under the hood of today’s automobiles? I can still recognize half a dozen parts but that’s about it. Many cars have their engines completely covered and recommend that only qualified technicians fiddle around with it.
Gone are the days when you could literally crawl into the engine compartment. I remember helping my dad change the radiator on his 1973 Olds and there was plenty of room for both of us to get in there.
My point about cars is that we all have them and rely on them. Every time we start it up, we assume and hope it goes and runs smoothly, getting us to our destination.
But we know little about them, hate paying repair bills, insurance and gas. Next to our living expenses, our cars are likely a hefty drain on our pay cheques.
All car related expenses are taxed by various levels of government. Yes, even bureaucrats have to repair their vehicles, unless they’re lucky enough to have company cars.
Our household budgets are not only constant, there’s little leeway. For most average citizens, getting blindsided by a $2,000 car repair bill can sideline us, or send us scurrying.
We are constantly evaluating our expenses and find ways to cut, save and yes, put off.
If we all examine our spending habits and perhaps some unnecessary expenditures, we may just find some room to tighten that belt a few notches.
In my case, I’ve put off fixing the air conditioning in my car, preferring to spend the money on back-to-school supplies for my kids. I didn’t need to buy a t-bone for my birthday BBQ over the weekend – a burger was just fine.
If only government thought the same way as you and I, we’d be in a much better place.
Already, cuts announced by the Province are drawing criticism from school boards and teachers, who are fiddling with their own budgets. Perhaps they should look at some of the frivolous spending, too.
There’s one area that’s often not talked about openly. Governments operate on fiscal budget cycles and when one cycle ends, they must submit a new budget, hopefully at the same or higher level than the previous one. If there’s leftover money, they spend it furiously to justify getting even more the next year.
This has become known as “March Madness spending” and our provincial government is taking a hard look at it.
Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board, announced that Ontario’s government has saved taxpayers $153 million through year-end expenditure management measures and by taking new measures to curb March Madness spending, which governments sometimes see at the end of the fiscal year as ministries attempt to spend the remainder of their budgets.
“These measures, and the significant savings they have helped to generate, underscore our government’s commitment to achieving the best possible value for taxpayer dollars.” said Bethlenfalvy.
In February 2019, all ministries were directed to limit spending to existing commitments under contract or legislation, or to requirements needed to fulfil core services from mid-February until March 31, 2019 (the government’s fiscal year end). Ministries were also directed not to enter into any new funding commitments, including spending from within their approved budgets, unless the ministry had sought and received specific direction to do so from the Treasury Board.
In total, the government saved $153 million by implementing new, year-end expenditure management reductions and measures that curb March Madness spending.
That’s a lot of money that can a lot of good elsewhere.
Families have to curb spending, so all other taxpayer-supported organizations should do the same.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery. Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a ...

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Firefighters host mixer Sept. 14

The Schomberg Firefighters Association, in partnership with Art Society King, is hosting a 19+ event called the Main Street Mixer at 214 Main in Schomberg ...

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Young artist impresses art-lovers

A young Schomberg artist is being praised for her passionate, colourful abstract paintings. And she has yet to celebrate her second birthday! While many toddlers show a liking for artistic endeavours, Gabrielle Wojtiw’s creations show something much more than childish scribbles. Gabrielle first started painting at 5 months when a family friend and artist gave her free reign of her workshop.

Schomberg artist releases new song

Following rave reviews of his first published song, a Schomberg artist has released his second original piece. Singer-songwriter Derek has been writing songs and performing for about two years and has released his own music to the public.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Commentary

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

We are so very fortunate to live in Canada

There are many uplifting, even corny sentiments that float around the Internet every day. Some involve cats. Some are funny, some are serious. Most are stupid. But sometimes you come across some real gems that make you think.

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open