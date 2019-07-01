Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery. Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a ...

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

The Schomberg Firefighters Association, in partnership with Art Society King, is hosting a 19+ event called the Main Street Mixer at 214 Main in Schomberg ...

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

A young Schomberg artist is being praised for her passionate, colourful abstract paintings. And she has yet to celebrate her second birthday! While many toddlers show a liking for artistic endeavours, Gabrielle Wojtiw’s creations show something much more than childish scribbles. Gabrielle first started painting at 5 months when a family friend and artist gave her free reign of her workshop.

Following rave reviews of his first published song, a Schomberg artist has released his second original piece. Singer-songwriter Derek has been writing songs and performing for about two years and has released his own music to the public.

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”