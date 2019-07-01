Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

September 4, 2019 · 0 Comments
Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery.
Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a conservationist. Her “Butterfly Portraits” are in art collections in over 10 countries. She was the soloist at Polish National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Warsaw and won multiple international vocal competitions. She often speaks about butterflies, collaborating with nature conservation organizations, as well as, publishes articles on life and habitat of butterflies in The King Weekly Sentinel.
Grazyna’s “Portraits of Butterflies” are visual arias of love for nature. Her intensity of expression and ability to project emotions are operatic and unparalleled. Her butterflies transcend familiarity into condensed and romantic allegories of life’s beauty. The warm gold leaf background acts as a chamber echoing and exposing butterfly’s fragility and light nature, the same way as Chopin’s Butterfly Etude (Op.25 No.9).
Grazyna invites you to come in, meet the 10 artists and the beautiful work and enjoy shopping locally at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe on Main Street in Schomberg. You will discover one of a kind pieces of art including jewellery, paintings, scarves, greeting cards, wood turned bowls and vases as well as small tables and stools.
The Olde Mill Gallery & Shoppe values and supports our local artists. Enjoy the beauty on the walls and the displays in the Gallery at 357 Main Street, right beside the Scruffy Duck! Gallery open Thursdays to Sundays 12 – 6 p.m.
