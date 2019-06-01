August 28, 2019 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg Firefighters Association, in partnership with Art Society King, is hosting a 19+ event called the Main Street Mixer at 214 Main in Schomberg on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at both Lot 15 and the Trisan Centre for $30 (one) or $50 (two). With the purchase of a ticket guests enjoy their choice of complimentary cocktails upon entry and a selection of tapas style hors d’oeuvres. There is also a bar with a wide variety of food and drink choices for an additional cost.
The event includes a silent art auction where guests have the option to bid on fire fighter themed artwork donated by local artists. There will also be other items available that have been donated from local residents and businesses as well.
The purpose of this event are threefold. One is to raise money for the Schomberg Firefighters Association in an effort to support the work they do in the community outside of emergency response. There is a cost to many of their initiatives and these programs require resources.
“We often donate money to other local charities and need to be prepared to step up when needed,” said Shayne Maglay, president of the firefighters association.
This event also serves as an open door to the community so that residents can come meet their local firefighters in an approachable and fun setting.
“Many of our members will be in attendance and ready to answer any questions the community might have. It is important for us to put a face to our organization and shed light on what it is that we do, and how we do it,” Maglay added.
Lastly, Art Society King is hosting the Schomberg Street Gallery on Main Street the following morning. The evening will serve as a mini kick-off party for the 15th! “We would like to see this event very successful,” he concluded.
