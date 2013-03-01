Commentary

We all need to try to curb food waste

August 21, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough.
It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.
All types of food are wasted, but in Canada the most prominently wasted foods by weight are: vegetables, 30%; fruit, 15%; leftovers, 13%; bread and bakery, 9%, and dairy and eggs, 7%
To put that in perspective, every day in Canada we waste 470,000 heads of lettuce, 1,200,000 tomatoes, 2,400,000 potatoes, 750,000 loaves of bread, 1,225,000 apples, 555,000 bananas, 1,000,000 cups of milk, and 450,000 eggs.
Canada’s 2.2 million tonnes of avoidable household food waste is equivalent to 9.8 million tonnes of CO2 and 2.1 million cars on the road!
I detest waste and these numbers make me shudder. Maybe it’s because my parents were living with post-war scarcity in their homelands. Maybe it’s because I’m the father of a compassionate humanitarian volunteer. Maybe it’s just common sense.
I will admit, every time I scrape off the dinner plates into the trash, I pause for a brief moment and count my blessings. I don’t think our household generates a lot of food waste, but even the smallest amount is a shame.
Italy has just introduced incentives to end food waste. They are pressuring businesses that sell food to donate unsold food to charities, instead of throwing it away. While their goal is to save tax dollars, Italy is giving garbage collection tax breaks to businesses that take part in the initiative.
France is nudging their businesses to do the same, implementing fines for those who toss too much.
A French politician is looking to pass an EU-wide proposal to end food waste in all member countries.
In Denmark they have “food waste” stores along with regular grocery stores.
To me, this sounds like a no-brainer – the environmental, economic and ethical benefits are crystal clear.
Most of us know full well that the majority of “food waste” is perfectly edible by the time it hits the dumpster.
I remember a classic Seinfeld episode where George eats an eclair resting on top of the kitchen garbage bin. He was chastised profusely but it revealed a mind set of not touching “garbage.”
When I see images of children in developing nations scouring massive garbage dumps for scraps, my heart goes out to them.
Some of us aren’t fully aware of the extent of waste – food that is not refuse but simply incorrectly labelled, packaged or “scratch and dent.”
The updated Strategy, now called A Food Loss and Waste Strategy for Canada, recommends a coordinated national effort to halve food waste by 2030. A key theme of the strategy calls for a supply chain approach that would close the loop on food waste occurring during production, processing and distribution – before it even gets to consumers.
Here’s a kick in the knees: “More than a third of the food Canada produces never gets eaten,” says Malcolm Brodie, chair of the National Zero Waste Council. “Half of this waste occurs on the supply side, and the rest at home. Though many food waste reduction activities are already underway, they are mostly happening in isolation from each other. We can achieve far greater success through collaboration and a unified vision for change.”
The report takes into consideration the logistical challenges of Canada’s vast geography and sparse population centres, as well as the fact that most businesses involved in food production, distribution and retail operate on a relatively small scale. The report recommendations, broadly supported by a diverse range of stakeholders, include a federal government commitment to reduce food waste; new regulations clarifying “best before” dates and better tracking and distribution of food.
Along those lines, I think the “best before” trend has become a little silly. Perhaps it’s a way for food companies to make more money, or maybe it’s a legal thing. But when I was a kid, canned food never expired. My potato chips never lasted long enough to “expire.” Things made with vinegar take decades to “spoil.”
I recall volunteering for a local food bank and when sorting we had to toss all of the expired food, even items that were due to expire within a month or so. KD? Doesn’t that last forever?
Some food industry leaders are coming to the3 table. Companies like Kraft Heinz Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Maple Leaf Foods, Metro Inc., Save-On-Foods, Sobeys Inc., Unilever Canada and Walmart Canada are taking action to reduce food waste in their own operations.
The National Zero Waste Council and Provision Coalition have been selected as key collaborators in this endeavor due to their own leadership on food loss and waste, providing resources and support.
“Food loss and waste present social, environment and economic challenges for communities, governments and businesses across the country. These challenges demand bold, collaborative action,” says Malcolm Brodie, chair of the National Zero Waste Council.
I know there are still some legal issues and logistical hurdles to overcome. But hopefully, within a few short years, we can reduce waste and help spread the food wealth.
Something to think about.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Young artist impresses art-lovers

A young Schomberg artist is being praised for her passionate, colourful abstract paintings. And she has yet to celebrate her second birthday! While many toddlers show a liking for artistic endeavours, Gabrielle Wojtiw’s creations show something much more than childish scribbles. Gabrielle first started painting at 5 months when a family friend and artist gave her free reign of her workshop.

Schomberg artist releases new song

Following rave reviews of his first published song, a Schomberg artist has released his second original piece. Singer-songwriter Derek has been writing songs and performing for about two years and has released his own music to the public.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Love a central theme in David Cortesi’s creativity

Harnessing human emotion through design is the ongoing passion of a King entrepreneur. Designer and artist David Cortesi (Designs by David) is driven by visual impact.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Songwriter creates piece in aid of Neville-Lake family

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

Commentary

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

We are so very fortunate to live in Canada

There are many uplifting, even corny sentiments that float around the Internet every day. Some involve cats. Some are funny, some are serious. Most are stupid. But sometimes you come across some real gems that make you think.

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open