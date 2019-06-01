Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

August 21, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless.
His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive.
The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond. Dirty Boy just marked its first anniversary and Boynton is pleased with the local response.
There’s a lot of competition in the auto detailing business, but Boynton has a leg up on the rest of the pack. He’s licenced and has all the right tools to get the job done right. He offers a mobile service and will come right to your door.
From regular maintenance to show car finishes, Boynton can do it all. He’s an admitted “car guy” so he not only loves automobiles, but gives them the care and TLC they deserve.
Boynton uses a three-bucket method – one for wheels and wheel wells, another filled with soapy water and the third for rinsing. That way, dirty water never touches your car. He stressed even minute dirt particles can scratch your paint.
Boynton also offers a new ceramic coating polish that lasts much longer than traditional wax. While manufacturers boast it can last upwards of several years, Keith guarantees his finish for one year. It’s a bit pricey, but it’s perfect for those who don’t want to spend a lot of time maintaining their car’s luster.
Keith pays even closer attention to the interior, where he uses Q-tips for small cracks and crevices. He now uses a steam cleaner that’s more efficient, cleans deeper and uses much less water. For those who care about the environment and may have allergies, this chemical-free cleaning is the way to go. It also disinfects as it cleans. Boynton said he can use the steamer on every type of material – leather, vinyl and cloth – and even on headliners. His methods also tackle nasty pet hair.
From high-end luxury automobiles, to everyday drivers and well used mini-vans, Boynton makes them all look as good as new.
Keith admits that he under sells but over delivers. He’s also happy to give car owners advice on maintenance. Every customer gets a package that details his methods, along with care instructions.
His goal is to make every customer happy and loyal.
He’s hoping to secure a base of operations by the winter, so customers can drop off their vehicles.
He works with several local body shops who like to have a car spick and span when a customer picks it up.
His rates vary and he’s happy to provide a quote. He charges reasonable, competitive rates for a job well done.
For more, give Keith a call at 647-217-6225; email keithboynton@dirtyboydetailing.com or visit https://www.dirtyboydetailing.com
