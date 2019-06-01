Young artist impresses art-lovers

August 14, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A young Schomberg artist is being praised for her passionate, colourful abstract paintings.
And she has yet to celebrate her second birthday!
While many toddlers show a liking for artistic endeavours, Gabrielle Wojtiw’s creations show something much more than childish scribbles.
Gabrielle first started painting at 5 months when a family friend and artist gave her free reign of her workshop.
“At the time she was mostly squishing paint onto the canvas, however, when she was done we quickly realized she had artistic talent and really quite enjoyed herself. What she created was far from typical baby art,’” said mom Alexa.
From that point on, Alexa tried to harness Gabrielle’s talent by allowing her to paint more often and practice different skills.
By the age of one Gabrielle showed great excitement “when I took out her canvas and acrylics. She started using paint brushes, sponges, painting knives, and other tools to create her artwork.”
Once Gabrielle mastered using a brush, mom showed her different strokes, and methods to achieve different looks and textures.
“She grasped these concepts quickly and has developed a love for creating.”
Mom saw a Facebook page for Foxx Lounge in Barrie, asking for art submissions from the public.
Artists were encouraged to submit hot dog or Rock and roll themed art and the winners would be featured on the walls of the lounge.
Gabrielle created a condiment inspired painting titled “Ketchup, we mustard be on our way to the relished hotdogery.”
“To our surprise the curator was in touch with us almost immediately after the deadline to inform us that Gabrielle was one of the winners and her artwork would be featured.
“Gabrielle’s piece is currently being shown at the Foxx Lounge until the end of the summer when they will auction off her print.”
Alexa said since the competition Gabrielle’s art has increased in popularity. She has had numerous commissions and has been busy creating new art.
While her parents are very proud, they don’t push her to paint. It’s strictly a passion of hers and mom said Gabrielle has never declined the option to paint and often pulls out her brushes to indicate that she wants to paint more.
Now that she is older she really enjoys choosing the colours she likes to use, changing brushes and sponges for different effects, and revisiting paintings to add to them.
“It is beautiful to see her flourish and grow in her medium.”
The interest in her painting has continued to grow, so much so that she now has her own email address and her parents started her own Instagram page – Email: gabrielle.tasse.art@gmail.com or Instagram: gabrielle.tasse.art
“She will be two in September and we don’t see her slowing down in the foreseeable future. As long as she continues to show interest we will continue to nourish her talents. It’s amazing to see people’s faces when I show them her artwork and explain that she created it on her own. People just seem gravitated to what she creates. Her art elicits different emotions from each of the audiences we’ve heard feedback from.”
Gabrielle has pieces of art in Toronto, Mississauga, Schomberg, Ottawa, Barrie and even California.
All of the money collected from sales of Gabrielle’s artwork go to purchasing her new paint and tools to create or to her RESP.
