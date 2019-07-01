General News

Schomberg artist releases new song

August 8, 2019

By Mark Pavilons

Following rave reviews of his first published song, a Schomberg artist has released his second original piece.
Singer-songwriter Derek has been writing songs and performing for about two years and has released his own music to the public.
“Meet Me Tomorrow” hit social media platforms last week and Derek is hoping it gets a big stamp of approval from the listening public.
His debut single, “Last September” arrived this past January and it has “spread like wildfire,” he said.
This song has well over 100,000 streams and close to 40,000 listeners on Spotify alone.
“In the world of Indie musicians these numbers incredible. With zero paid promotion, and an audience of mostly friends and family, the song has spread to over 70 countries and is a part of over 1,900 listener-made playlists. Interestingly, enough, the song hit 100,000 streams on the exact day that I performed it for the first time at the one and only, Schomberg Agricultural Fair. The craziest part of this whole situation is I’m just starting out (I’m only 20), making music in my childhood home, right in the middle of Schomberg.”
As an indie artist he’s trying to grow his organic fan base and the best way to do that is to start local.
The new release is a decent contemporary song that could very well be in the top 40.
Derek said this song centres around the idea that when you can’t see someone, whether it’s an ex or someone who passed away, the next best option is seeing them in a dream. Even though you know it’s fake, you’re still grateful you spent the night with that person. The opening line of the song is “If I drink enough apple juice maybe I’ll dream of you tonight.” Derek said there’s a myth that apple juice increases your brain activity and makes you dream, so drink up before bed if you want to see them.
“It’s about getting excited to go to bed cause you might be able to spend the night with that person.”
Derek is a songwriter and considers his genre pop/edm (dance music). “I really enjoy pop music but I’m also really into the production of EDM. My song writing is influenced by Hunter Hayes, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. As far as my beats, I’m a huge fan of the chain smokers, Louis the child and San Holo. I like to think of myself as a blend of all these artists styles.”
His short-term goal is to “make the best possible music I can and spread it to as many people as possible.”
In the long-run, Derek hopes to turn this into a career and “use my music to help people.
“Sometimes a song can express how we feel better than my words can explain. I hope to give that opportunity to other people, through my music.”
Derek said he’s motivated by how much he loves the creative process. “Even when I wasn’t releasing music, I loved creating it and the freedom it gave me to be creative. It’s an amazing feeling loving what you do, and doing it every day.”
Derek is a newcomer to the industry and he attended Guelph Humber for the social work program. While he was enjoying it, one night he just decided to try to write a song.
“That night I wrote 2 of the best songs I’ve ever written. So, I kept writing and bought a Mac because I knew GarageBand (music studio software program) was super easy to use and a good start for making beats for my music. After writing a couple more songs on GarageBand, I noticed that they were actually really good considering they were the first five songs I’d ever written. I could play piano, guitar, drums, sing, write lyrics and make beats. I had finally found something I was good at, loved and could see myself doing for the rest of my life.”
Music wasn’t on his radar during high school, where Derek excelled in sports.
Perhaps his love of music is a family affair. All five kids in the family play at least one instrument and sing. His sister Vicki won the title at the 2018 Magna Hoedown Showdown.
Derek admits that he’s the only one who takes music very seriously.
Judging from his two releases, he’s definitely found his niche.
You can find his music on any streaming platform – Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, etc.
Look up “Last September” and “Meet Me Tomorrow.”
To find out more about Derek, visit his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/derekvoxx/ page name derekvoxx



         

Readers Comments (0)


Community News

Letters to the Editor

