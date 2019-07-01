General News

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

By Mark Pavilons

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes.
Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.
Most of these homes springing up across King are not over the top opulence, but rather modern, tasteful builds that meld together the latest in architecture and creature comforts.
The demand is increasing steadily, so much so that King-based custom builder Hard at Work can hardly keep up. They currently have a dozen projects on the go, running the full gamut from traditional to ultra-modern, with all the bells and whistles.
The company just put the finishing touches on its latest masterpiece, an L-shaped, 8,000-square-foot home of concrete, stone and glass. The spacious, open concept design is not cavernous but surprisingly warm and inviting. The 11-foot ceilings on the main floor make it look much larger. What takes your breath away is not the lavishness, but the meticulous attention to detail – blended air vents, hidden electrical receptacles and abundance of LED lighting.
The kitchen remains the focal point in today’s homes. This one features a massive island with a “live edge,” combining modern quartz with natural wood pieces. It works.
Walk-in refrigerators and elaborate pantries complement the well used kitchens.
Company founder Peter McCarthy said the trend now is two laundry rooms, one on the upper floor, one on the lower. Controlled systems, operating everything from lights and temperature, to the TVs and security system, are common. For the gadget-lovers, these smart features can run anywhere from $50,000 to well over $100,000.
For the affluent, closets can never be big enough it seems. This home features massive, boutique-style closets which display your personal items like a high-end shop. Why hide your shoes and handbags when they can be displayed in lighted shelves?
Huge innovations in lighting can add to the atmosphere at a reasonable cost. All the lighting in this home are LED and it contains some 500 pot lights.
McCarthy himself designed the home, working closely with the architect. He had seen a marvellous home in Ecuador and he fell in love with many of the unique design features. Almost every important room is cantilever – jutting out from the sides of the building, for a floating effect. Everyone in the family had input into the concept and expert interior designer Jane Lockhart designed everything to fit the space.
McCarthy is happy to take customers through the home, to show them just what’s available in terms of features, materials and elegance. He encourages people when designing their home to grab ideas from as many sources as possible.
There’s no longer any need to struggle with large sliding glass doors. Today’s models are held off the track by magnets, making them almost effortless.
Large bathrooms are also a must in today’s magnificent homes. Walk-in showers offer a multitude of water effects, and steam showers are becoming more popular.
There are many rather simple designs that just put the icing on the cake in terms of aesthetics and ease of use. Soft opening/closing pocket doors, touch opening cabinets and indirect lighting in utility closets all make perfect sense.
Hardwood has once again become the norm, with lighter colours and wide planks setting the bar. Heated floors throughout seem to be a must these days.
With GTA subdivision homes hovering around the $2-million mark, it’s not much of a stretch to build a one-of-a-kind residence for $3 to $4 million. McCarthy said they can stick to a customer’s budget and these exclusive builds typically run $350 to $500 per square foot.
Is a lavish estate an investment? Sure it is, according to McCarthy. Hard at Work staff work closely with the clients at every stage and will often offer suggestions and recommendations. He wants every build to have trends that last and appeal to everyone, thus increasing its resale potential. McCarthy pointed out there is always a market for luxurious homes.
Hard at Work provides turnkey builds for its clients and will handle everything from construction to landscaping.
The keen interest in modern designs has doubled in recent years, according to McCarthy.
While renovations have become big business, McCarthy pointed out the one thing you can’t change in a reno is ceiling height. The current demand is for 10- to 12-foot ceilings, and that’s not always something you can find in existing homes.
Custom homes today epitomize people’s tastes. They’re unique to the homeowner and speak to comfort. They can make a heck of a statement and scream “curb appeal,” but that’s the beauty of a tailor-made build.
If you're in the market for an elegant custom home, visit http://hardatworkinc.com/



         

