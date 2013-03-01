Commentary

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

July 31, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes.
You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely.
It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.”
Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.
While it’s primarily an adult playground, it can be a family affair and almost everyone can enjoy the facility and its activities. It’s a perfect venue for a sunny summer afternoon.
Our family marked a special occasion there recently, and I must say it was one of the most exciting times in recent years. There are a host of very nice eating establishments at the track, including our venue The Woodbine Club. Very nice, indeed. The food was exquisite.
Like a well designed cruise ship, the views from the club are really spectacular. It doesn’t matter if you don’t know much about betting the ponies, it’s a fantastic setting for any occasion or celebration. It screams excitement!
It wasn’t our first visit to Woodbine, or our last. It has been a must-visit locale for our extended family for many years.
Long before the casino opened, my parents and I visited the track regularly in the summer months. They both loved it and while we didn’t always win, the outings were always memorable.
One particular Father’s Day sticks out in my mind and will for as long as I live. I took my dad for his annual Father’s Day treat and this day was quite fruitful, as fate would have it. Armed with his thoughtful triactor pick, my dad sent me to the booth. I called out the numbers and the lady asked if I wanted them “boxed,” which increases your odds tremendously as the horses can finish in any order. I said “sure,” and the cost of bet went from $4 to $12. I went back to my dad and said the ticket cost $12. At first, he frowned at being out the $8 extra. He was not frowning when his picks came in! That one race garnered him $7,500 thanks to a series of fortunate events.
I think the smile didn’t leave his face for a month! He went back, of course, the very next week, but never matched this success.
It’s a day I will always remember.
Sentiment aside, it’s quite the sport. You can’t help but love the animals themselves, well bred thoroughbreds all. You have to admire the skills and training of everyone involved – the jockeys, trainers, managers and owners.
Unlike the messy, unkempt scenes depicted in Hollywood films, this race track is almost spotless, and quite modern. It’s a testament to not only the regard for horse racing, but to meet the needs of an ever-demanding consumer. Today’s folks want thrills fun, great food and a total experience. They also don’t mind dressing up a bit for the races.
My youngest would like nothing more than to become a real-life diva, so she reveled in the idea of rubbing elbows with high society. That definitely was the atmosphere at racetracks years ago, but today’s facilities welcome one and all. But the “sport of kings” still has that air about it.
King and nearby Caledon are well known for a love of horses and many world-class equestrians call this area home. We also have some of the top breeders in the country.
While I’ve never raced a horse personally, I think it must be an amazing feeling, guiding such a muscular beast down the stretch.
Back to the fun aspect of Woodbine.
This facility really does offer a lot, a big bang for the buck.
Once you’re finished your meal, pleasant conversation, along with periodic shouts of joy, you can stretch your legs by walking the grounds. Or you can find your way down to the casino and park yourself in front of the slots, or at one of the tables.
My parents also loved testing their luck. I was the first in the family to venture to Las Vegas with a college friend one summer. I still remember my dad saying I was stupid, and that it was a huge waste of money. I returned with stories of how fantastic and out-of-this-world Vegas was. It piqued their interest and maybe a year later, they went on their first jaunt. Back then, 2-to-4-night stays were abundant and reasonable.
This was a case of the student teaching the teachers (my parents). They fell in love with Vegas and the whole exciting atmosphere of around-the-clock fun. From there, they ventured to Atlantic City and tried the slots in the Bahamas and Aruba. When bus visits for seniors were popular with Ontario casinos, they jumped aboard. My dad likely lost more than he ever won, but for them it was a lot of fun.
My wife and I have found our “niche” in playing roulette. Playing together we can cover a lot of the table and my wife has always been able to beat the odds. Getting her to stop is another matter, but we’re both getting a bit wiser and more frugal these days.
I have been anxiously awaiting those “big plans” for the Woodbine expansion. I believe it will be an amazing, ultra-modern entertainment “hub.” Judging from preliminary concept plans, this is going to be a beautiful facility and huge draw in the GTA.
Next to “he scores,” I believe “they’re off” is one of the sweetest sounds for a Canadian!



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King Road closed Aug. 9-12

In an effort to continue building safe, efficient and a reliable road network for all users, The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary ...

Love a central theme in David Cortesi’s creativity

Harnessing human emotion through design is the ongoing passion of a King entrepreneur. Designer and artist David Cortesi (Designs by David) is driven by visual impact.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Songwriter creates piece in aid of Neville-Lake family

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

Crawford Wells House gets an upgrade

The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council. Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.

Neighbourhood Network has a very long reach

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

King artist and activist Fox joins Canada Goose team

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King native helps pay it forward with business

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

Commentary

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open