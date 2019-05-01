Headline News

Improvements to GO will result in 15-minute service

July 24, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Improvements by Metrolinx over the next few years will usher in 15-minute, all-day, two-way service from the King City GO Station.
Work being done by Metrolinx will greatly improve service along the Toronto-Barrie line, resulting in fast and efficient service for commuters. Hopes are the lightning-fast service will arrive in 2025.
Metrolinx staffers Anthony Irving and Mirjana Osojnicki updated King councillors on the very preliminary plans for the upgrades. In King, some major expansions are planned for the King City GO station, and Metrolinx is planning a small layover compound north of the village.
Irving called the expansions “real rapid transit” which will see GO’s fleet becoming faster and more efficient. The overhaul at Union Station in Toronto has been ongoing for years, and it’s now revealing a new, modern look.
Osojnicki explained the King City station will see the installation of an enclosed pedestrian bridge with elevators, a new west platform and 200 more parking spaces.
A layover facility is planned for the area and Metrolinx is working with TRCA on assessment of the lands. Irving explained it’s a rather small compound that includes several small sections of extra track, where trains are parked overnight. There is a similar one at the Bradford GO station and he stressed it’s not a maintenance facility.
The lands are within the Oak Ridges Moraine and within TRCA regulated areas associated with the East Humber River.
Metrolinx is also reviewing more than 160 level crossings, including five in King Township, to see how to best meet federal regulations. These include Station Road, Dufferin, 15th Sideroad, Bathurst and Toll Road.
Metrolinx and Township staff are continuing their discussions and more updates to council will be coming.
While councillors welcomed the increase in service, there are some outstanding issues surrounding whistle noises and sound barrier walls.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini wanted to know when the overdue walls will be installed, something residents have been eagerly waiting for. Irving said it likely won’t happen until 2024 and they’re well aware of the whistle issue.
Pellegrini said he hoped the walls would be installed by 2020, and not 2024.
Metrolinx also plans a 200-spot parking lot, freeing up more space for commuters. Irving admitted that Metrolinx is examining the future of parking lot management, since they don’t want to be in the parking business.
To meet the demand quicker, Pellegrini asked if the lot could be given a gravel surface, and be used temporarily.
The mayor noted that upwards of 90% of the spots are reserved, and residents and paying the fee to secure a guaranteed spot. “Any help is welcome” in generating more parking, he said.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer pointed out that many of those reserved spots sit empty and she’s like to see a system in place that lets people know if spots are free on any given day.
Councillor Jordan Cescolini said he’s disappointed in the delays on the noise walls and whistle issue. He’s also opposed to the site chosen for the layover compound, noting it’s on sensitive land where King was hoping to create a park. He pointed out there are better locations for this. Irving stressed it’s still very early in the process and there is a lot of time for review and consultation.



         

Community News

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Songwriter creates piece in aid of Neville-Lake family

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

Crawford Wells House gets an upgrade

The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council. Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.

Neighbourhood Network has a very long reach

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

King artist and activist Fox joins Canada Goose team

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King native helps pay it forward with business

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Commentary

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Letters to the Editor

