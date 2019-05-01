Charity golf tournament raises record funds for Easter Seals

Golfers converged on Kettle Creek Golf Club for the annual Friends of We Care Charity Golf Challenge, raising funds to send children with disabilities to summer camp.

By Jake Courtepatte

No amount of poor weather could dampen the spirits at the annual Friends of We Care Charity Golf Challenge, held at Kettle Creek at Cardinal Golf Club.

Around 80 registrees, and 55 golfers, took to the course and the clubhouse for the day to honour and raise funds for the Easter Seals foundation, bringing in approximately $18,000 to send kids with disabilities to camp.

“It was a good crowd for a rainy day,” said Morning. “There are some people that have been there from the beginning.”

According to Morning, it costs approximately $250 per day to provide special facilities to each child at the Easter Seals camps, and since 1983, Friends of We Care has provided enough for over 78,000 days of camp for kids with disabilities across Canada.

Having been involved with the program for a long time, Morning went to a camp in Collingwood before deciding to contribute himself thanks to the great experience.

Friends of We Care Executive Director Tiana Rodrigue called Morning “very passionate,” adding the event brings together “the entire community.”

“As an organization, we are so grateful to have people like Brent passionately working towards making a difference in the lives of so many kids.”

Fifteen Easter Seals camps are run each year nationwide, with many of the much-needed funds coming from Friends of We Care to “ensure that everyone with a disability can attend camp and has access to the equipment and services they need to make the most of their abilities,” according to the organization’s website.

With four-time Canadian Olympic skier Brian Stemmle once again playing the role of em-cee, the event also featured a lunch and a silent auction.

In the six years of the event, the tournament has raised around $64,000.

Morning recalled his first conversation with Kevin Collins, the president and CEO of Easter Seals Ontario, after the first year’s tournament.

“I called Kevin, and said ‘hey, we were able to raise around maybe $4,000, and he said ‘oh, we’re going to raise $100,000,’ and I laughed, but it looks like we’re headed in that direction.”

Humbled by the ongoing success of the tournament, Morning would like to thank the countless volunteers and people who put in their time each year for the event.

“Everyone makes it look easy, but you have to count on a lot of people to put it together,” said Morning. “There are a lot of people to thank.”

The winning foursome was presented with turkeys from Around the Bend Farm, while Morning would also like to thank Schomberg Technologies for maintaining the event’s website.

Lunch was sponsored by James Morning & Sons Ltd., the Hicks family, and Priestly Demolition. Motive Media provided their services throughout the day.

As for future iterations of the event, as Morning says, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The 2020 edition is set once again to go on at Kettle Creek next June.

