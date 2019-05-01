Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

June 19, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference.
He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone.
He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.
In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.
Each year in Canada, 62,000 strokes occur. It’s a leading cause of death and a major cause of disability. Strokes have a devastating impact on Canadian families, and can change lives in a second.
Nowzari’s Guide Light, being used across King and supported by King Fire & Emergency Services, makes every second count in an emergency.
Guide Light has already been installed in many King homes and its response has been amazing. It has also saved lives and that’s what makes it all worthwhile.
“I want to get the Guide Light in everyone’s hands,” he said.
The product really promotes itself – in many ways it’s a no-brainer. But getting it into the hands of front line emergency personnel is providing to be a challenge.
The Guide Light’s benefits were seen right away by King Fire Chief Jim Wall, who was one of the first to recognize its importance and embrace the product.
To date, some 250 lights thave been installed right across the Township. Wall said the KFES are working on a three-month campaign right now that includes Guide Lights, smoke and CO alarms and the green municipal numbers.
There have been multiple Guide Light activations to date and front-line emergency personnel found the house immediately.
Nowzari has also received very positive response from fire departments across Alberta and even south of the border. The product is extremely well received at trade shows across North America.
Nowzari pointed out it’s an ideal community funding project and it’s in everyone’s best interest. He’s urging corporate sponsors to get on the bandwagon and pitch in so every single resident of the region can rest easy with yet another level of community protection.
It’s a simple, intelligent light bulb, complete with its own remote, brings help right to your door. In fact, it’s been proven to save lives. Each bulb is synchronized to the remote.
You simply replace your existing exterior light bulb with the Guide Light. In the event of an emergency, it flashes red, alerting first responders and neighbours of trouble. The light can be seen upwards of three to five kilometres away! Day or night, emergency personnel can find you much faster.
Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid, said the light is not only for first responders, but neighbours as well. If an emergency occurs and the victim cannot call 9-1-1 but manages to activate the light, neighbours can still respond. In fact, this scenario has played out several times and neighbours came to the person’s aid.
During an emergency people need all the help they can get. This small device can boost your chances of survival or even a full recovery from a major incident such as a heart attack or stroke.
“It’s been proven to save lives and lessen the consequences of trauma,” Nowzari said.
For more on the product itself, contact Nowzari at 416-749-6660 or Tony@safetyaid.com
