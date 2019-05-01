King native helps pay it forward with business

June 19, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.
Tuition Sealers began in 2013, the result of a grant through the York Small Business Enterprise Centre. At the time, Monti was engrossed in his business studies at Trent University.
Now, he continues with his entrepreneurial focus and stays grounded by operating Tuition Sealers in the summer months. As he begins his season, neighbors flocked to a driveway in Vaughan and he was inundated with sealing requests, from new and past clients.
For good reason. Monti’s work is quick, efficient, clean and long-lasting and the coverage is complete. Taylor not only loves the work, he enjoys dealing with customers. He ensures they are happy with the results and the driveways speak for themselves. He’s not a fly-by-night operator, and his trucks contains all the necessary equipment to do the job quickly and professionally, year after year.
The seasonal driveway sealing business is ideal and Taylor is getting busier year after year. He will come directly to you, clean up your driveway, apply the sealer, and be out of the way within the hour. It takes roughly 24 hours to dry into a fine, matte finish and Monti says his product – Black Mac asphalt sealer – is the best that money can buy. Other sealants such as acrylic, cold tar emulsion, and water base sealants merely paint the top of your asphalt, leaving it still dry underneath. During winter thaw, the store-bought sealants will chip, peel and eventually flake off, and your asphalt underneath cracks.
Black Mac is the very substance that asphalt pavement is made from – a petroleum and oil-based product. Monti explained that when sprayed on the driveway, it doesn’t just cover the top, but penetrates deep into the asphalt actually restoring its life, color and appearance. This material dries very quickly and he can walk on it within 10 minutes. He does recommend a 24-hour drying period, though.
He admitted that the actual spraying isn’t “rocket science,” but you have to cover the area precisely and do the prep work effectively. Before he starts, he cleans the driveway, pulls weeds, sweeps and uses a leaf blower to ensure the surface is spotless.
The equipment is also key to success and Monti is an artist with the sprayer, not missing a single beat.
He’s learned that doing an excellent job and offering top-notch customer service goes a long way. He also stands behind his work and the product. He gets a lot of repeat business, another testament to the quality of his work ethic and the pride of workmanship he provides. Being self-employed allows Taylor to work long hours and be accountable as his own boss is part of the lure.
Monti serves areas in York Region (King, Aurora, Newmarket), along with Caledon, Barrie, Vaughan and across the GTA.
If you’d like to know more about Tuition Sealers, call Taylor Monti at 289-221-1428 or email him at taylor.monti@gmail.com
