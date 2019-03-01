Nobleton Christmas Drive wraps up after two decades

June 12, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
“Mrs. Claus” has decided to retire.
No longer able to dedicate the time needed to make the Nobleton Christmas Drive a success, founder Mimi Buchanan/Lyons has decided to retire. The drive will no longer continue in its current form, and the name will go with her. But members of the community are more than welcome to launch a new version, to continue making spirits bright.
Even though 2018 was a difficult year for Mimi, she still kept “one foot in the door” doing what she could to keep the drive running smoothly.
She had a serious car accident and some family issues. She also has to spend more time with her elderly mother. All of these have put a strain on her and she does have physical limitations that make it hard to keep going.
“I’ve worked so hard over the past 20 plus years and I’m concerned about the program’s future,” she said. It’s time for me to retire.
“I hate to walk away, it’s has been a very difficult decision with lots of tears. It’s been hard for me to make this choice.”
Anyone wishing to continue with such a program has to be dedicated and committed, she pointed out.
“It’s a really big commitment,” she observed.
Mimi stressed she’s more than willing to help anyone who’s interested in the program. She’s happy to guide them through the process.
Cutting ties won’t be easy for Mimi.
There have been so many caring people in the community who’ve been with her over the years.
She specifically mentioned The Nobleton Lions Club, King City Fire Department, Len and Rita of Tim Hortons Nobleton, King Chamber of Commerce, Township of King, Mark Pavilons and The Weekly King Sentinel, the Nobleton Public School for allowing Mimi a room to work out of. Special thanks to her daughter Brooke, her husband Kevin and her best friend Peggy Weir for their love support and tireless hours of work.
Mimi extended a very special thanks to King Fire Chief Jim Wall and his staff at the King Fire and Emergency Services for their dedication to helping tirelessly with the toy donations, she doesn’t know how she would have continued without them.
The King Chamber of Commerce and King Fire and Emergency Services as well as the Nobleton Tree Lighting were front and centre of collecting toys.
The drive typically served about 15 or more local families and between 20-40 children annually, with everything including basic necessities, food, clothing and toys. While it may seem like a small number, outfitting everyone in the family with things like snowsuits, boots, clothes and the hottest new toys does add up.
Mimi would also like to thank the community for all their love and continued support over the past 24 years. Without this wonderful community this Nobleton Christmas Drive would have not been possible, there are many families and community businesses who donated money year after year and continue to support the Christmas drive right up to the end. She is so grateful to everyone for all their support and as she always says it takes a village and what a wonderful village she’s been apart of for many, many years.
If you’d like to connect with Mimi, contact her at 905-859-5456.
