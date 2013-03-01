Commentary

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

June 5, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.”
This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.
Now, “salvation” can mean something different for everyone, but in strict terms it means being saved or protected from harm, or being saved or delivered from a dire situation. In religion, salvation is the saving of the soul from sin.
“Deliver us from evil …”
I take it as a bit of “paying it forward” and “doing unto others.”
My driving habits are slow and steady, according to results logged on my Presto app on my smart phone. The app is designed to track your driving and at the end of the trial period, it may result in a discount on one’s car insurance premiums. In this regard, I may very well save a life, perhaps my own!
Slow and steady may not be the ideal qualities in a human being, but they’re just fine for driving. We all know that life is never slow and steady.
In fact, I can’t recall an extended period over the last decade where my life and family could be deemed slow and steady. “Rushed and unstable” are more accurate terms, or perhaps “hurried and wobbly.”
If I go back to my opening quote, just what are we humans being saved or delivered from?
Salvation, in Christian teachings, is surrendering ourselves to the ways and cause of Christ. It’s like reserving that seat in the VIP lounge of Heaven.
So through deliverance, you guarantee yourself a contented life on earth where all your needs, not necessarily wants, are met by God. “Deliverance” only comes through after salvation. So brothers and sisters get delivered and stop complaining!
Time and again we hear horrible stories on the evening news. Why do bad things happen to good people? This is a question that has plagued humankind since the beginning of time. Perhaps it’s the old, survival of the fittest concept. Or the idea that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
Here’s a question for all of us, believers and non-believers alike. Ask yourself from where do you draw your strength? The answer pretty much tells a tale all on its own, and summarizes who we are.
If we draw strength from the Good Lord and all of his teachings, then we abide by basic Christian fundamental beliefs. These are pretty good ones if you ask me, along the lines of being kind to others; showing compassion for your fellow human beings; being honest and sincere …
I truly believe that most humans on earth, regardless of their culture and belief systems, abide by some of these codes.
Are we inherently good?
I think so, yes. As babies, we’re blank slates entering a new world. We know nothing. At the same time, we fear nothing and hate nothing. We exude joy and love, the purest of human emotions. Babies cry, only to signal that they need something, and more often than not, it’s the warm and comforting embrace of our parents.
We learn negativity from the world.
I love to highlight those Good Samaritan stories. We are too often bombarded with bad news that it’s nice to celebrate the goodness in our fellow creatures.
On the whole, I think my fellow humans will do the right thing, given a choice. We inherently know the difference between right and wrong.
One recent summer while heading to the Beer Store, I found a police officer’s badge and ID on the ground. For some less scrupulous sorts, this was a find worth its weight in gold. I waited, presuming he would emerge from the store. I asked every man who walked past me if they were “Officer X.” I presented the owner with his badge and he hastily departed.
I imagine it was not only embarrassing but he would have been in a bit of trouble back at work had he lost this important item.
I routinely cut the neighbour’s lawn when I’m out doing my own. Heck, I’ve been cutting grass since I was 10, growing up in rural Caledon, so a subdivision lawn is no biggie.
In my youth we lived roughly seven kilometres from Bolton so we headed into town regularly. In the summer months, we seldom locked our doors. Our screen doors were wide open, letting in the breeze. Anyone could have come and gone as they pleased. I don’t think we’d do that today, but it was a nice feeling back then not to worry about being robbed or ransacked.
So, if we’re all basically good, do we even need deliverance?
Most of us today are much too busy to give it any thought. We have places to go, errands to run, projects to complete.
I think “deliverance,” too comes in many forms.
My most favourite quiet times are in front of the back yard BBQ in the summer, glancing into the forest and simply listening to the sounds of nature. I become introspective as I relax in the sun. I am thankful for the fact I can cook up some burgers and steaks for my family. I am happy that I can enjoy the freedom of my surroundings and that my family comes together to share our love.
Here, in this place, there is no evil, no crimes against humanity. Until a neighbour’s lawnmower or chain saw breaks the silence, it’s pretty much paradise. It’s a way to cleanse the soul.
If I could impart this feeling of euphoria to everyone around me, it would be a sort of salvation. I hope from this you get just a glimpse of it, and it makes you smile and fills your heart.
Whether we attend church, pray, or simply close our eyes and hope, we are asking for a bit of salvation. If we fill our hearts with love and respect we’re on our way to “deliverance.”
“To live (and to die) will be an awfully big adventure.”
– J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local student part of international youth water project

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

Guelph recording studio offers it all

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Michelin’s Defender boasts performance, longevity

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Dog Tales instrumental in adding kennel to Scarborough youth shelter

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

Dog rescue goes international in Season 2 of Dog Tales Rescue

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

Commentary

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Our lives are definitely not made from scratch

Renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan is often quoted as saying in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you first have to invent the universe. In other words, in order for us to make anything, the universe had to be created first. To expand on this, think of all the things that came before our kitchen: The Big Bang, neutrons, ions, atoms, moon, sun, ocean tides, dinosaurs, homo erectus, fire, water, soil, seeds, cows, milk, apple trees.

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Holding hands instead of clenching fists

It’s disheartening that in this current age of instant enlightenment, messages and facts are still somewhat skewed. We’re constantly bombarded by news clips and snippets, claiming the Province is heading into the abyss, slicing and dicing our social fabric. We hear about union unrest, outcries from teachers and students, and health practitioners warning of the end to health care as we know it.

Moms always have their kids’ backs

Motherhood, it’s been said, is both the greatest thing and the hardest thing. More has been written about mothers than any other family member. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the whole world comes together to stand up and sing the praises of these important role models.

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Decisions often come with a hefty price

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open