Craft beer, food and music on festival menu

June 5, 2019
Craft beer, food trucks and live music are on the menu for this year’s King City Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival.
The festival takes place Saturday, June 8 at Memorial Park in King City (25 Doctors Lane).
Running from noon until 9 p.m. this year’s event will play host to some of the best craft breweries and gourmet food trucks from across the province.
“Even though it’s going to be hard to top last year’s event, I think this year’s is going to be the best yet,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We started with 3,000 attendees the first year and had more than 6,500 come through the gates last year. People have really taken to the festival.”
At press time, there were 12 craft breweries and 12 gourmet food trucks registered for the festival. There will also be vendors supplying non-alcoholic beverages.
The event will also feature two stages with non-stop musical performances throughout the day by 10 different acts, including this year’s festival headliner, Born Ruffians.
The King City Lions Club will hold a cash draw and you can buy a reduced Lions cash draw ticket with an online combo pass at www.kingcraftbeerandfood.com.
A few things to keep in mind if you plan on attending:
A map of available parking can be found here: www.kingcityfestival.com/parking.
Sunscreen and hats are strongly recommended as the event venue does not have a lot of shaded areas. There will be picnic tables but you can bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the music on the stage.
This year there will be a BMO ATM on site. All event transactions, including ticket sales and purchases of food and drink will be done in cash only.
The event is open to all ages. If you don’t want to drink alcohol, you can buy a Music Event Pass which will get you access to the event grounds, music and food trucks.
Kids under the age of 12 get in free.
All dogs must be on a short leash at all times. Please remember to bring water and a drink bowl for your furry friend.
Organizers do allow re-entry, however, upon re-entering into the venue, participants may be asked to re-show a piece of valid identification. Any patron seeking re-entry who appears to be intoxicated will not be allowed back into the event grounds.
The event is being held in partnership with King Township and the main sponsor, Zancor Homes. For more information, or to purchase advance tickets, please visit www.kingcraftbeerandfood.com.
