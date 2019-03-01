Skaters bring home medals

May 29, 2019 · 0 Comments
The King City Skating Club skaters brought home medals for the Buffalo festival. Shown are Shaan Tahir, Thea Farruggio, Sarah Porretta, Melody Liang, Madison Zanette, Madisen Rouzes, Julia Ferreira, Matteo Stellino, Bailee Tanaka, Angelina Mannerheim. Front row, Lexie McRae, Ethan Luk, Helena Maria Millis, Bianca Ludkowski, Natalie Marchase, Sofia Greco, Lily Parolin, Stefania Iaboni. Missing from the photo was Cindy Ye.
The King City Skating Club had 19 skaters travel to Buffalo and compete in the 30th annual Spring Skate Festival held by the Skating Club of Western New York during the long weekend.
The King City Skaters turned in great performances with 17 of the 19 KCSC skaters coming home with medals.
The local skaters brought home a total of 11 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.
Skaters from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and southern Ontario competed at this event.
Congratulations to all the skaters for a job well done.
