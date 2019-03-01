Headline News

Residents concerned about density, access and traffic from two new developments

May 22, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Kingscross residents are united in their concerns over two proposed residential developments.
Citizens showed up en masse at the May 13 King council meeting, to express their concerns that these projects will forever affect local water resources and impact residents and environmentally sensitive features.
Led by members of the Kingscross Ratepayers’ Association (KRA), residents presented comments and expert evaluations on the impacts of two adjacent projects in the King and Jane area – Mansions of King and Bushland Heights.
The staff reports were presented to council for information only, and outlined the applications and issues. Staff pointed out that proponent for Mansions of King has already filed an appeal to the LPAT for a hearing this coming August.
Mansions of King proposes 313 residential units of single and medium density units and staff have been working with the developer on several issues. They include consideration of King’s current OP review; density; environmental buffers; well impacts; coordination with neighbouring developments, and more.
Staff admitted the applicant vows to continue to work with the Township before the LPAT hearings, to revise the project and address outstanding issues.
That was echoed by Bruce Ketcheson, representing his client, Mansions of King. He said his client takes all of the issues raised seriously and they’re trying to avoid disputes by working together with staff and residents. Their cooperation is clear in the number of revisions made since the public meeting and he said progress has been made. He stressed they’re prepared to sit down with members of KRA and discuss the concerns, including well protection, natural protection and access via Manitou Drive.
He said the applicant is fully aware of the need to protect the environment and the importance of the buffer zones.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini pointed out that since the matter will head to the LPAT in August, in some ways the Township’s hands are tied. Public input, like that provided at the May 13 meeting, will definitely be included in staff’s submission. He stressed that King is only one layer of government and mandates from the Province impact planning decisions. There’s still work to be done and expert views from conservation authorities, MNR, etc. will provide direction.
Councillor Avia Eek pointed out any development is about “balance” and she’s adamant that natural heritage areas and wetlands should not be tampered with.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer noted these two projects are unique compared to other developments in King City.
Bushland Heights proposes 88 single detached houses and staff have also been working with the applicant since the 2018 public meeting. Again, the applicant has appealed it to the LPAT, and hearings are slated for this November.
Issues with Bushland are similar to those with Mansions, and include density, buffers, well impacts, etc.
Unlike Mansions, the Bushland proponent has not submitted any revisions to address concerns raised by staff or the public.
Staff believe that both developments should be coordinated in some way. The draft plan for Mansions of King proposes a connection to Manitou and this is a major issue with residents.
Ian Hilley, of KRA, said the group is dead set against any access via Manitou. The existing roads in Kingscross are hilly and winding and there are no sidewalks. They simply can’t accommodate more traffic.
The Mansions development occupies the land directly behind Manitou Drive and Champlain Crescent. It slopes down to the south and west toward the East Humber River.
There have been issues post-construction for the established homes on Chelsea Lane along the boundary of Kingscross. Such issues need to be avoided should Mansions proceed, he observed.
If Manitou Drive sits within the flood plain of the East Humber River, and given today’s growing frequency of weather events it is not beyond anyone’s imagination that there could be serious issues with flooding.
He presented a petition signed by 196 residents in Kingscross.
Mary Muter, chair of KRA, quoted environmental consultant Bob Bowles:
“The new high contraction of the housing development to the east will now flush fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, pet waste, road salt, sand and silt, oil and gas spills and other contaminants involved with development into the Provincially Significant Wetland on the property. “
She noted KRA called upon former Environmental Commissioner Gord Miller for his evaluation. Miller said this location is a “biodiversity hot spot” and is a “hub of a broader landscape feature, providing a linkage to Mary Lake and the core of the East Humber Valley natural heritage corridor from east to west.
“Of major concern is the fact that these lands are the centre of a three directional natural heritage system, which extends to the east, west and north up to Mary Lake, all of which are natural ecological and wildlife corridors. If development is permitted as proposed, it may result in the removal of the core of the natural heritage system.
Manitou Drive resident Rosalind Elson said in no really meaningful way do the Mansions and Bushland Heights plans reflect present or future reality. They reflect the past.
“As a minimum, buffer zones have to be respected because they are there to protect natural features. They may be inconvenient but they must be non-negotiable. The same goes for densities. There is land that can take more than 7 dwelling units per hectare, but this particular piece is not it.”
Elson contends these lands are porous and hilly. Water flows into it from the large wetland systems north of it. Building on this alters the landscape and changes the Moraine itself.
“The time to start acting differently from the old, thoughtless ways of abusing the earth, is now. These developments represent huge changes to the land, the water, the trees, the animals, fish, amphibians and birds that live on it. The drainage, the ecosystem, will be – there is no other suitable word – harmed.”
Manitou Drive resident Hans Martin said he already sees the impacts of runoff in his own back yard, stressing it will only be compounded by the new developments.
Bruce Craig, representing Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT), said we need to have “big-picture planning” that includes a high level of stewardship. Grid planning, he said, totally overlooks the natural environment. These proposals are a classic example of tailoring the development to the land that’s there.
He pointed out the King City Community Plan supports the “highest” and “best use” of the land.
Aurora resident Susan Walmer pointed out municipalities can choose and enforce their own densities. Townships like King should ensure that development does not negatively impact the Oak Ridges Moraine. Municipalities have stood up to developers to protect the ORM and we should “respect our ecological integrity.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Berger to reach milestone in Lions Walk for Dog Guides

Nobleton’s Bev Berger has had some very special companions in the past three decades. This fall, Berger will mark her 30th anniversary supporting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Dog Tales instrumental in adding kennel to Scarborough youth shelter

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

Dog rescue goes international in Season 2 of Dog Tales Rescue

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

King Chamber, Township roll out the red carpet

New and existing businesses always get the red carpet treatment in King Township. That was the message delivered by King’s business brass at the annual Mayor’s Lunch, held at Nobleton Lakes. The King Chamber of Commerce, and its new president Angelo Santorelli, welcomed Mayor Steve Pellegrini and a sold-out crowd of local business owners.

York helping to promote agriculture here and beyond the region

The importance of agriculture in King cannot be overstated. King councillors and staff received an update on York Region’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Strategy, providing some very impressive statistics. Jonathan Wheatle, manger of strategic economic initiatives for York, noted the agricultural sector involves more than 700 farms and 57,000 direct jobs. More than 200,000 acres of farmland in York contribute $2.7 billion in the sector’s GDP.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Commentary

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Holding hands instead of clenching fists

It’s disheartening that in this current age of instant enlightenment, messages and facts are still somewhat skewed. We’re constantly bombarded by news clips and snippets, claiming the Province is heading into the abyss, slicing and dicing our social fabric. We hear about union unrest, outcries from teachers and students, and health practitioners warning of the end to health care as we know it.

Moms always have their kids’ backs

Motherhood, it’s been said, is both the greatest thing and the hardest thing. More has been written about mothers than any other family member. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the whole world comes together to stand up and sing the praises of these important role models.

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Decisions often come with a hefty price

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Our lives are filled with many ‘close calls’

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

Squeeze the joy out of every single moment

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open