Cancelling tree program shortsighted

May 15, 2019 · 0 Comments
The following letter, to King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, was submitted to the KWS.
I’m writing to express CCKT’s high level of concern with the provincial government’s announcement of cancelling the Forest Ontario program of planting a total of 50-million trees in Ontario over several years.
In the face of dramatic climate change, more frequent extreme weather events, and the importance of sustaining and enhancing a healthy environment for the people of Ontario and natural heritage systems, we strongly urge the Ontario government to maintain this significant program.
Trees are excellent at helping to mitigate both drought events and flooding, and to reduce the effects of high temperatures. In addition they are instrumental in improving air quality. There is an urgent need to increase the forest and tree canopy cover in many parts of Ontario.
The 50-Million Tree Planting program provides important jobs for a large number of people including nurseries which provide the trees.
Concerned Citizens of King Township requests that the Ontario government reconsider the proposed cancellation and to maintain this vital tree-planting initiative, and to seek ways to improve the delivery of this program in meeting set goals.
Thank you for actions you take to bring this message forward to the Minister of Natural Resources, to the Premier, and to others in the provincial government.
J. Bruce Craig
Chair, Concerned Citizens
of King Township
