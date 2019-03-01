General News

Fundraising art sale supports student

April 23, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The local efforts to support a university student continue.
An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists.
Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.
Money raised will support Lexie, who will be doing volunteer mission work in Kigali, Rwanda through the university’s interdisciplinary experiential learning course. She will engage in five weeks of active and interactive community service, working with Rwandan youth. She will be an “ambassador” of not only Western University, but of Canada.
“Greenland Memories,” an original acrylic on canvas painting by Austrian-Canadian artist Ernestine Tahedl. The internationally renowned artist painted this limited edition as part of a small series in 2008, after a trip to Greenland.
“On my two visits to the eastern coast of Greenland, I have always been moved by the spirituality, immensity and mystery of those lands. I strive for the essence of the place and all that a ‘landscape’ can imply, not just natural physical landscape, but human landscapes as well. I explore the balance between the realistic image and the pictorial values for my paintings.” – Ernestine Tahedl
“Greenland Memories” measures 56 x 51 cm. and is valued at $2,300 (wholesale).
Also for sale is a unique original painting by renowned floral artist Helen Lucas. “Holy Spirit,” is an original acrylic on wood frame piece that captures spirituality in a simple way, through a dove. Created in 2017.
The small set of originals was meant to be printed as art cards for a church fundraiser. Only 5-6 of these doves exist (in different poses) so they are truly rare. This is the only one of its kind. Measures 19.5” by 23.5.”
Lucas originals are quite valuable and sought after. This is unlike anything else in her collection. Estimated value is $1,500.
Last but not least is a one-of-a kind metal sculpture by artist Kendall McCulloch. The large, hand-made piece took many hours to create. This musical arrangement measures 61 inches wide. The notes are from the Adele song “Rolling in the Deep.” Would look great in a home, office or studio.
McCulloch is known for creating “Steel Gorgeous,” a life-size iron horse. “Steel Gorgeous” drew international attention when it became the welcoming centrepiece at the Caledon Equestrian Park for the 2015 Pan/Parapan Am Games. McCulloch and his creation have travelled extensively across Ontario ever since. It’s valued at $575.
Find out more about Lexie’s efforts at https://www.gofundme.com/help-local-volunteer-help-others-in-rwanda
If you need more on the pieces for sale, or would like to make an offer, email mpavilons@rogers.com



         

York helping to promote agriculture here and beyond the region

The importance of agriculture in King cannot be overstated. King councillors and staff received an update on York Region’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Strategy, providing some very impressive statistics. Jonathan Wheatle, manger of strategic economic initiatives for York, noted the agricultural sector involves more than 700 farms and 57,000 direct jobs. More than 200,000 acres of farmland in York contribute $2.7 billion in the sector’s GDP.

Santorelli is new Chamber president

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president. Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.

King businessman receives prestigious award

A long-time King businessman is simply doing what he loves. And for his passion and longevity, Jose Melo, of Allstone Quarry Products, received the Business Excellence Award from the Federation of Portuguese Canadian Business & Professionals (FPCBP).

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

CDS qualifies three debaters for Worlds

For the 12th consecutive year, The Country Day School has qualified a debater for the World Championships, held this year from April 11-17 at Branksome ...

Council moves ahead with traffic measures following study

Armed with the results of a township-wide traffic study, King councillors set to work on addressing the issues. As soon as consultants R.J. Burnside & Associates presented their findings, councillors immediately passed recommendations that will have wide-reaching implications to improve road safety.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Local firm excited about potential spinoffs of government commitment to ‘Lunar Gateway’

Canada’s support for NASA’s Lunar Gateway program comes as good news to a King-based firm. Canada’s commitment to participating in the Lunar Gateway forms the cornerstone of “Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada,” which aims to leverage Canadian strengths like robotics, while advancing science and innovation in exciting areas like AI and biomedical technologies.

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

