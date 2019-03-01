Fundraising art sale supports student

April 23, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The local efforts to support a university student continue.
An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists.
Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.
Money raised will support Lexie, who will be doing volunteer mission work in Kigali, Rwanda through the university’s interdisciplinary experiential learning course. She will engage in five weeks of active and interactive community service, working with Rwandan youth. She will be an “ambassador” of not only Western University, but of Canada.
“Greenland Memories,” an original acrylic on canvas painting by Austrian-Canadian artist Ernestine Tahedl. The internationally renowned artist painted this limited edition as part of a small series in 2008, after a trip to Greenland.
“On my two visits to the eastern coast of Greenland, I have always been moved by the spirituality, immensity and mystery of those lands. I strive for the essence of the place and all that a ‘landscape’ can imply, not just natural physical landscape, but human landscapes as well. I explore the balance between the realistic image and the pictorial values for my paintings.” – Ernestine Tahedl
“Greenland Memories” measures 56 x 51 cm. and is valued at $2,300 (wholesale).
Also for sale is a unique original painting by renowned floral artist Helen Lucas. “Holy Spirit,” is an original acrylic on wood frame piece that captures spirituality in a simple way, through a dove. Created in 2017.
The small set of originals was meant to be printed as art cards for a church fundraiser. Only 5-6 of these doves exist (in different poses) so they are truly rare. This is the only one of its kind. Measures 19.5” by 23.5.”
Lucas originals are quite valuable and sought after. This is unlike anything else in her collection. Estimated value is $1,500.
Last but not least is a one-of-a kind metal sculpture by artist Kendall McCulloch. The large, hand-made piece took many hours to create. This musical arrangement measures 61 inches wide. The notes are from the Adele song “Rolling in the Deep.” Would look great in a home, office or studio.
McCulloch is known for creating “Steel Gorgeous,” a life-size iron horse. “Steel Gorgeous” drew international attention when it became the welcoming centrepiece at the Caledon Equestrian Park for the 2015 Pan/Parapan Am Games. McCulloch and his creation have travelled extensively across Ontario ever since. It’s valued at $575.
Find out more about Lexie’s efforts at https://www.gofundme.com/help-local-volunteer-help-others-in-rwanda
If you need more on the pieces for sale, or would like to make an offer, email mpavilons@rogers.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.