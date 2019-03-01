King reviewing streetscaping projects

April 17, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Spring is in the air, and King Township staff are looking at ways to spiffy up local towns and villages.
At a public meeting recently, Chris Fasciano, director of parks, recreation and culture, delivered a presentation on various improvements and streetscaping work across King.
A swatch of King Road, from Nobleton to King City, is being revamped, as part of municipal streetscaping, pedestrian and cycling partnership programs, with York Region.
It’s a coordinated approach, one that includes teaming up with regional projects, applying for funding and getting approval, all in a timely fashion. It’s part of King’s long-term vision and brings together plans such as King’s master transportation plan, recreation plan, CIP, beautification plans and village design guidelines.
Beautification began in King City, with the public space and gateway at the northwest corner of King and Keele.
Major improvements to Nobleton’s core area, from the four corners, east along King Road, will come to fruition this season. These included sidewalk replacement, a multi-use path, tree plantings, flower poles, street furniture and lighting.
Staff are also looking for more improvements along King Road, from King City Secondary to Dufferin. These include a multi-use path, tree plantings, banners, street furniture and flower poles.
Projects such as these require funding and they’re not always top of the list in terms of council priorities. Some also require coordinated scheduling with Regional projects. It’s an investment in the core areas of our villages and staff are looking at shared funding opportunities.
