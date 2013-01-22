Sports

King minor midget Rebels fight through to championship

April 3, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The champion minor midgets included Danny Macedo (coach), Braedon Connor (AP), Cameron Sheardown (F), Robbie Forletta (F), Zackary Romeo (F/D), Nicholas Gesualdo (D), Vince Marra (F), Christopher Petrungaro (F/D), Julian Crosby (F), Francesco Filicetti (F), Jayson Rider (coach), Joseph Petrungaro (coach), middle row Dan Dimitroff (head coach), Derek Evangelista (D), Kieran Purves (AP), Scott McCann (F), Ryan Dimitroff (F), Mathew Minicucci (F), Anthony Macedo (F), Liam Rider (F/D), front row, Matthew Maniatis (G), Brian Cook (G).

After finishing the regular season in third place, the King minor midget team continued to work on improving throughout the playoff rounds.
“The key to success is never giving up and having a team of true athletes that are always trying to improve themselves,” said head coach Dan Dimtroff.
The team fought extremely hard throughout the championship as they were not only fighting the opposing team, but also the flu kept knocking players out of every game. Even with so much against them, they managed to win the series in four games.
The first game was lost to Barrie in the final moments of the third period, but the boys came back to win the next three games 3-1, 6-0 and the final game was 5-3 in front of a hometown crowd.
A great big thank you to all of team sponsors this season:
Crawford Chondon & Partners LLP, Crosby Crane Service, Cynergy Mechanical Ltd., Ellenhall Construction Ltd., Forest Contractors Ltd., King City Dental, Lexsuco Corporation, St. Andrew’s Insurance Brokers Ltd., Wynn Construction Inc.



         

