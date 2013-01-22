Township investigating suspicious food being left in and around park

April 3, 2019 · 0 Comments
King Township, in conjunction with York Regional Police, is investigating a series of suspicious events in and around Memorial Park in King City.
Late last week, King Township staff became aware of the actions of a woman in Memorial Park and on Patton Street. The woman has been observed dropping a trail of food along her walk. The food included what appeared to be nuts, raisins and breadcrumbs. The food has been sent to be tested for toxins.
There have been reports by residents of dogs becoming ill after eating unknown foodstuffs in the area, although these cases have yet to be confirmed. There have also been unconfirmed reports of dead wildlife in the area. Out of an abundance of caution King is warning pet owners to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in the area.
Staff will be placing warning signs at Memorial Park advising people of the issue.
“Our most important priority is keeping animals safe,” said Chris Fasciano, director of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “We’re advising people to keep their dogs on a leash and don’t let them walk alone outside of their view. It only takes a second for a dog to eat something on the ground.” Under King’s animal control bylaw, dogs must be leashed and not allowed to run at large at all times.
The speed at which toxic substances take effect varies depending on the type and quantity ingested by the animal, but the symptoms of poisoning are relatively easy to recognize:
• Neurological concerns (change in behaviour, lethargy/weakness, tremors, loss of coordination, difficulty walking, seizures, coma).
• Gastrointestinal concerns (loss of appetite, excessive thirst, drooling, excessive urination, diarrhea, vomiting).
• Cardio-respiratory concerns (rapid breathing/panting, rapid heart rate, vocalizing).
If you suspect your dog has eaten something harmful, take them to your veterinarian or emergency clinic immediately.
If you see suspicious activity in or around the park, please contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423.
King Township will provide updates on its website, Twitter and Facebook as the investigation progresses.
