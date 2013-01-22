Tahedl supports student with art at Olde Mill Gallery

March 20, 2019 · 0 Comments
Ernestine Tahedl shares a moment with Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons during a fundraiser at the Olde Mill Gallery in Schomberg.
By Mark Pavilons
Renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl, and the artists at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe in Schomberg, welcomed a humanitarian into their fold.
Original works by Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by a university student.
Money raised will support University of Western student Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons, who will be doing volunteer mission work in Kigali, Rwanda through the university’s interdisciplinary experiential learning course. She will engage in five weeks of active and interactive community service, working with Rwandan youth. She will be an “ambassador” of not only Western University, but of Canada.
Hesketh-Pavilons visited the gallery Saturday, meeting with artists and members of the public. She outlined the purpose of her upcoming adventure and the issues facing Rwandans.
The pieces are art will remain at the gallery for the silent auction, through this weekend.
Meet the artists and enjoy shopping locally at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe at 357 Main Street in Schomberg. You will discover one of a kind pieces of art including jewellery, paintings, scarves, greeting cards, wood turned bowls and vases as well as small tables and stools. The Olde Mill Gallery & Shoppe values and supports local artists.
Located right beside the Scruffy Duck, the gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the gallery, find out more about Lexie’s efforts at https://www.gofundme.com/help-local-volunteer-help-others-in-rwanda
If you need more on the paintings, email mpavilons@rogers.com
