March 12, 2019 · 0 Comments
Despite the rant from a failed Ward 1 candidate in this paper on Feb. 21, the King City rec. centre at Seneca is a great idea. The concern expressed that this facility is going to be shared with Seneca and on their campus is shortsighted. Seneca campus has the parking and the land needed for this facility and the possibility of adding a ball diamond and soccer fields in the future.
Since 2013 the Parks and Recreation master plan has called for a new facility to anticipate the new and future population growth in the Town. The new master plan approved last year confirms the need for this type of facility.
The Lions Memorial Arena is well past its prime. In fact, the King City high school senior boys hockey team plays its home games at the Nobleton Arena because it is better suited to this level of hockey. They went to OFFSAA last year and won a silver medal and are vying for a York Region championship again. Would it not be fitting to have such a successful hockey program like this play in a brand new rink in King City?
For over 10 years now Town of King staff has identified the need for an indoor pool in the Town. Parents living in King City have to travel to Aurora or Richmond Hill for swimming lessons for their children. More young families are moving into King City with plans for more housing to be built in the Town. Would it not make sense to have parents be able to take their kids to swimming programs in the Town?
Council and staff engaged in extensive consultation with the public and several hundred surveys were received. The results made it clear that a swimming pool, additional ice pads and fitness facilities were needed. This is what the new recreation facility is going to provide. The town is responding to the needs of the community which is what we elect our councillors to do!
As a final thought, every other municipality in York Region has facilities such as what the Town of King is going to build. We are taxed the same as other residents of the region so we should have access to the same services.
Stephen Swan
King City
