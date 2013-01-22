Fideli visits Nobleton to announce pending provincial budget

March 12, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Ford government’s first budget vows to restore confidence in Ontario’s finances.
Finance Minister Vic Fedeli was in Nobleton last week, along with King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, to offer a sneak peak into the 2019 budget, to be released April 11. They made the announcement at the Cappuccino Bakery and Fideli talked with individuals, workers and families about restoring trust in the province’s finances and the government’s plan to cut red tape and make Ontario open for business – and open for jobs.
“Our government’s first budget will outline our plan to return the Province to balance in a responsible manner, and protect what matters most – preserving critical public services, including our world-class health care and education system,” said Fedeli.
“It will also outline how we will create and protect jobs for Ontario workers, and put the people at the centre of everything we do in government.”
“Our first steps towards restoring Ontario’s fiscal health are paying off. Businesses are investing, expanding and hiring in Ontario, creating jobs and ensuring prosperity reaches every corner of this province. We are on the right track,” added Fedeli, who noted progress the government has made despite inheriting a $15 billion deficit and more than one-third of a trillion dollars in debt from the previous government.
The recently released Ontario 2018-19 Third Quarter Finances forecasts an improvement of $1.5 billion in the Province’s deficit to $13.5 billion. The Third Quarter improvement is largely the result of stronger economic growth, supported by Ontario’s open for business approach to government. Balancing the budget is not just a fiscal imperative, but a moral one, Fedeli said.
“Every dollar that is spent on paying interest on debt is one less dollar going to our schools and hospitals. Unless we take action now, our children and grandchildren will have to bear an even greater burden. Balancing the budget will help us sustainably fund essential public services for current and future generations.”
“I was proud to host Minister Fedeli in King to affirm our shared priority to create better jobs, lower taxes, and grow our economy,” said Lecce. “We are fully committed to growing our economy so that we can make the investments and protect our social services – from accessible health care to quality education – now and into the future.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.