Walker’s fashion line is embraced by consumers

February 20, 2019 · 0 Comments
Photo by Lindsay Anne Delaney
By Mark Pavilons
The monumental success of a King woman’s fashion line is taking the industry by storm.
The Joan Kelley Walker brand, available on Walmart.ca, is “simply amazing.”
Walker said she’s extremely happy with the way the new spring/summer line turned out. She took the advice of model and actress Cindy Crawford, who said the more involved you are in a product, the better it will be.
As a hands-on entrepreneur, Walker helped make the new line brighter, happier, fun and youthful. The designs are not only beautiful, but practical and “walkable.”
She wants her designs to reflect who she is and “I think it does.”
She’s both humbled and honoured that her line has been embraced by consumers. Her dreams came true when items began to sell out and she knew the public was behind the brand. She admitted the whole experience has been “uplifting” and “encouraging” and it’s proof positive that she’s on the right path.
There’s no other agenda than helping a good cause. Proceeds from the JKW line go to the Breakfast Club of Canada.
Walker’s designs will be front and centre at the 7th edition of the International Fashion Encounter Canadian Designer Showcase. The popular event will be held at the Mercedes Benz Burlington dealership Feb. 23 featuring a red carpet gala.
Her approach is to feature real women wearing her fashions and having fun.
“Spring is a time for vibrant fresh starts. This collection was inspired by the bright colours of spring and the flowers that bloom like the confidence that blooms within New Beginnings – Together,” Walker said.
The JWK brand highlights elegance in women’s fashion with an upscale line, at great prices. The brand focus is on empowering the everyday Canadian woman.
Having graced the covers of magazines, runways, and numerous red-carpet affairs, Joan’s personal style has evolved through various stages of her career. Joan was on the top 5 Best Dressed list at the 2017 CAFA Awards and awarded the Contribution to Canadian Fashion Award 2018 by the International Fashion Encounter.
She has also received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and World Vision’s Power of Generosity Award for her philanthropic work as a World Vision ambassador through the international charity. The JKW collection was created to engage consumers with memorable collections that bring together Joan’s true commitment to giving back.
While Joan may be a fashionista, she’s a hands-on media influencer.
Walker also appears on The Fash Avenue on YouTube. It’s an online media platform based on video articles and interviews from exclusives to lifestyles to reviews. It provides a platform for personalities to host their segments dedicated to promoting and improving the fashion industry as a whole.
She also has a regular radio gig on pop culture, through Corus Entertainment.
There’s also a new TV show in the works, but no details are available at the moment.
The philanthropist will be heading to the Congo in April, to get a glimpse of a water installation project there by World Vision.
You must be logged in to post a comment.