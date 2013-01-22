Commentary

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

January 30, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

“Good night – may you fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, you’ll cry when you awake.”
― Michael Faudet

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.”
Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.
It’s an outlet for our incredibly active and busy minds, a process that lets us blow off some steam each and every night.
Charles Fisher said that dreaming “permits each and every one of us to be quietly and safely insane every night.”
In recent weeks, I’ve been plagued by really vivid dreams. I remember them, and squeeze them for every ounce of sense and logic, yet I’m nowhere close to an explanation of my nocturnal scenarios.
In most of my dreams, I’m away somewhere – at a cottage, strange house, hotel or convention centre. I’m often late for my flight or bus, and I’m scurrying to find everything to pack up. I often can’t find anything to wear that fits. I like to hover and levitate like a superhuman in my dreams. Lately, I’m driving somewhere in a rush.
Recently, I recalled that I wanted to see just how real my dream was, while I was immersed in it. I remember saying to myself, “touch the asphalt to see how real this is.” I did, and yes, it felt like asphalt.
That put me no closer to finding the meaning of my nocturnal wanderings.
Unfortunately, some nights I end up sweating, wrapped up like a blanket burrito. I blame the dog, who sprawls out next to me, pinching the covers.
I find it odd that despite the advances we’ve made in all fields of medicine and science, we have no clues on the importance and prevalence of dreams.
In ancient societies, dreams guided all manner of decisions and the Bible is filled with references to divine visions during sleep.
Sigmund Freud believed that dreams gave us access to our unconscious, repressed conflicts.
We have all seen our dogs asleep on the couch, twitching and muttering, undoubtedly chasing some squirrel in their dreams. It’s weird, and funny at the same time. My wife has shaken me awake several times as I call out in my dreams, which materialize as a strained, girly man scream.
Modern scientists didn’t realize the significance of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep until 1951. REM is the phase of nightly sleep when we do our most vivid dreaming and occurs in 90-minute cycles, lasting upwards of 20 minutes. Adults spend about 25 per cent of their nightly sleep cycles in REM sleep.
Researchers believe that theta brain wave sleep is part of memory consolidation in all mammals. The researchers at Douglas Mental Health University Institute (McGill University) and the University of Bern used state-of-the art optogenetics to confirm a causal link between rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and memory formation.
In a statement, Sylvain Williams, co-author of this research and professor of psychiatry at McGill, said, “We chose to target neurons that regulate the activity of the hippocampus, a structure that is critical for memory formation during wakefulness and is known as the ‘GPS system’ of the brain … We already knew that newly acquired information is stored into different types of memories, spatial or emotional, before being consolidated or integrated. How the brain performs this process has remained unclear – until now. We were able to prove for the first time that REM sleep is indeed critical for normal spatial memory formation in mice.”
What the heck do mice dream about?
The process of hammering and forging our daily experiences into long-term memory through REM sleep is how we learn to master any sport, art, musical instrument, surgery, etc. REM sleep is a fundamental part of mastery, some argue.
The time we spend dreaming during REM is probably the most creative state-of-mind we experience within any given 24-hour period. For example, Keith Richards came up with the song “Satisfaction” in his sleep and recorded most of the song into a tape recorder by his bed.
The cerebrum and hippocampus play a role in cerebral long-term memory when you sleep. The cerebellum is also believed to play a key role in encoding procedural memories when we sleep.
There are thousands of anecdotes of creative greats having “eureka” moments when they dream. I think I’ve had one or two myself.
Often, we wake up and have no idea that we’ve dreamed, while other times, we can closely recall our dreams because they were so intense (vivid).
Dreaming might help the brain eliminate any unnecessary information or memories while processing and storing what’s important. Some people feel more refreshed after having had slept and dreamed, even if they do not remember dreaming.
Some factors researchers believe contribute to vivid dreams include stress, anxiety, sleep disorders, medications, and perhaps illness.
For me, it’s dentilely anxiety, with a dash of gloom and pinch of sadness, with a smidgen of empty wallet syndrome.
But my dreams aren’t fatalistic or horrific, just a bit odd, like the dreamer himself!
Most of the time I awake just shaking my head at my weird antics. There have times, albeit few and far between, when I woke up laughing. That was the best feeling ever!
Our lives are much more complicated than Rover’s, so our dreams can be quite puzzling and complex. Our brains are still a mystery in many ways and they harbour some really unusual things in those dark recesses.
Hit the pillow and dream deep, my friends. It’s a fun journey exploring the unknown.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Commentary

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open