‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

January 30, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni.
His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.
Launching the vinyl is the catchy, body-moving title track Better Days, which instantly puts you in a good mood. Len has a habit of giving you some upbeat tunes that make you smile, before hitting you with some poignant messages in the other tracks.
“Solitude,” one of my favourites, conjures up an image of inner soul searching. “Sad Songs” is something we can all relate to, especially during personal hurdles. “I’m not Made of Stone” is another favourite of mine. It brings to mind that image of walking in the rain at 3 a.m. on a deserted city street – a place we’ve all been to in our lives, literally or figuratively.
Mizzoni’s material is short, snappy and easy listening. It’s entertaining and a great distraction, whether playing on the work computer or listening to in the car. Len’s stuff tends to evoke memories and feelings from the past, and bring back those sights, sounds and smells that we once longed for.
The lyrics are relatable without being preachy or deep. At times, it’s a roller coaster ride of upbeat fun pieces and sombre, thought-provoking tunes. Len’s topics centre around love – lost loves and the love of your life – woven together nicely.
When the CD is over, I’m left wanting more – sad because it’s over, but smiling because it happened!
For more, visit Lenmizzoni.com or find the CD at iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify or Google Play.
You must be logged in to post a comment.