King show home is part of biggest prize ever

January 25, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.
The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.
“This year’s show home is a reflection of a casual yet elegant lifestyle with diverse design elements.” said Jack Celli, interior design director with the Greenpark Group.
This home will be open for public viewing starting Saturday, Feb. 16, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.
The prize package also includes a Muskoka lake-front cottage. It’s 1,697 square feet of luxury on Ril Lake. Awarded fully furnished and professionally decorated, complete with dock. It’s valued at just over $1 million
Also, the winner gets $500,000 in cash, making this prize package worth a whopping $6.45 million.
The Early Bird Prize includes a 3,081-square-foot custom-built lake-front cottage on picturesque White Lake in The Kawartha Lakes valued at $1.3 million. The winner also receives $50,000 in cash.
Proceeds from the spring 2019 Princess Margaret Cancer Centre’s Home Lottery support this hospital, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world!
Check out all the incredible prizes and order your tickets today: www.princessmargaretlotto.com
