Donation bins being modified

January 16, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Following the death of a Toronto woman, who became trapped inside a clothing donation bin, King Township is looking at the four bins in this community.
Township staff noted there are four of the bins located at the Trisan Centre (2), the Nobleton Arena and King City Arena.
Staff have been in contact with Diabetes Canada. They are in the process of modifying existing bins to make them safer. They have indicated they will modify King’s bins within the next two weeks. In the meantime, staff have placed signs on the bins alerting people to the potential danger of reaching in to retrieve clothing and that they will soon be modified.
Approximately 4,000 Diabetes Canada clothing donation bins across Canada are being retrofitted or modified in an effort to prevent injury or death to those misusing or trying to gain entry to its clothing donation bins. The most effective way for Diabetes Canada to modify these bins is to do it at each donation bin location; all modifications are expected to be completed by today (Jan. 18).
Diabetes Canada announced its intention to modify its clothing donation bins on Jan. 4.
Funds raised through clothing donation bins have played a key role in supporting Diabetes Canada activities for more than 20 years. The organization relies on the generosity of Canadians who donate clothing and small household donations through these bins and via home pick up service in its work to support 11 million Canadians with diabetes or prediabetes. Such donations represent nearly 25 per cent of total revenues (2017), providing essential funding for research and advocacy activities, camps for children with Type 1 diabetes and resources for health-care professionals.
Those wishing to donate clothing or small household goods through home pick up, please visit https://declutter.diabetes.ca/
