Commentary

Concentrate on doing what you love best

January 2, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question.
“If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”
I have no pithy comeback for that one. I also have no explanation as to why my brain can’t dig me out of the sinkholes I encounter from day to day.
Perhaps there’s no correlation. Does intelligence have anything to do with success and wealth? Are wealthy people any happier?
Apparently not, according to author Raj Raghunathan, a marketing professor at The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business. His recent book, “If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Happy?” tries to answer some of these questions, in a light, self-help kind of way, with a bit of science tossed in for good measure.
We all suffer from some sort of inner turmoil, things that give us strength and others that present hurdles.
Those A-type personalities want to be the best, but herein lies the dilemma, not just for them, but for all of us. Just how do you measure “best?” It’s all very subjective and the number of awards or salary bonuses are not a true reflection of one’s accomplishments or brilliance.
We compare ourselves to our peers, friends and acquaintances. We follow some of our high school or college classmates on social media, to see what they’re up to. What we’re really doing is trying to gauge how successful they are so we can feel good, or bad about ourselves.
It’s a double-edged sword, that’s why I personally avoid such comparisons.
It’s extremely important to avoid that ugly, green-eyed monster known as jealousy, or its sibling, envy. Very nasty duo indeed.
Raghunathan points out that instead of comparisons, we should concentrate on what we’re really good at and what we enjoy doing. By letting go of apples-to-oranges comparisons, we are free to feel deeply about what we care about. And that, my friends, is seldom money, power or success.
The more we like what we do, and have the freedom to do it, the better we will become. As we evolve, we will become experts in our own right.
I have never considered myself an “expert” at my craft, but I do believe I have reached a certain level of proficiency. I think I have a knack for storytelling, finding the golden nuggets in every person’s story, and shining them brightly. I have a way of making people feel comfortable with me, allowing them to open up, perhaps laugh a little and enjoy the interview process.
I think that often, we simple humans fixate on the wrong things. We dwell on mastery, belonging and autonomy, but what’s really important is what we bring to the world. Yes, that unique piece of us that we offer freely, and donate to the rest of humankind, is priceless. If you’ve ever sat on a board, or been involved in volunteer work or any organization, you will know that every individual can offer some pretty interesting insights into things. Others may have a totally different way of looking at something. I always recommend to others to try tilting their heads a bit – you’d be surprise what you see at that angle!
In order for us to be fulfilled, we need to find something that not only makes us happy, but that we find meaningful. We need to “get lost” in ourselves every day, to fully enjoy our activities.
All we have to do is look at our children. They’re not distracted by end-result strategies, tactics or achievements. They revel in the moment and simply enjoy what they’re doing.
I’m a big child, I admit it. I love being in the moment with my sci-fi shows or my toys, I mean collectibles! I think being lost for a moment or two, in one’s own imagination, is amazing. I’ve always been a believer in the concept that the more complicated the mind, the greater the need for the simplicity of play.
We overburdened adults also need a daily reality check, which puts things in perspective.
Our jobs don’t necessarily make us happy, even if we have that dream job or ideal career. In our work, we still tend to measure ourselves against our peers, and we link our happiness to our accomplishments.
That’s a big no-no, according to the experts. We have to let go of the concept of “measuring up.” We find that we may have a great productive week, or even year, but then we have to be even more productive the next. We have to constantly improve and that’s not always easy.
In my job, I place the biggest expectations on myself. I work hard to give the readers what they want, need and deserve, within the confines the space limitations of the paper. Also, there are only so many events to cover and so many hours in the day.
People are either optimists or pessimists when it comes to whether good or bad things happen.
By and large, our lives are reactionary, not proactive. I was reminded recently that life doesn’t happen TO us, but FOR us. Life presents us with challenges and opportunities. It’s how we run with them that matters most.
I think deep down inside we all want to be productive and contribute to society. We want to help make the world a better place, not simply exist, during our limited time here on earth.
Here’s to a fulfilling and productive 2019 filled with promise and opportunities! Be free, and fly!



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Commentary

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open