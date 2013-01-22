Impaired charges laid in August fatal in King

December 19, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
More than four months after a tragic accident in King, charges have been laid.
York Regional Police investigators charged a 23-year-old Newmarket man with numerous impaired-related criminal charges stemming from a fatal four-vehicle collision in August, that claimed the life of a young girl.
The incident occurred Saturday, Aug, at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of Davis Drive west of Keele Street. The serious, multi-vehicle collision involved a total of nine people. When police arrived, they determined that a silver Volvo with two occupants collided with a grey Ford Taurus with one occupant and then struck a grey Chevrolet Cobalt with one occupant before colliding head-on with a black Honda Civic with five occupants.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 32 year-old man from Scarborough, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Scarborough, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their three children were also in the vehicle. An 11-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their five-year-old girl was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Aug. 9, the girl sadly passed away in the hospital.
The driver of the Volvo, a 23-year-old man from Newmarket, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 20 year-old woman from Newmarket, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford Taurus, a 62-year-old woman from Newmarket was not injured. The driver of the Cobalt, a 25-year-old woman from Newmarket, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Following a lengthy and thorough investigation, officers charged Kamau Davis-Locke, 23, of Newmarket with Impaired Driving Cause Death; Impaired Driving Cause Bodily Harm x2; Criminal Negligence Cause Death; Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm x2; Over 80 Cause Death; Over 80 Cause Bodily Harm x2; Dangerous Operation Cause Death, and Dangerous Operation Cause Bodily Harm x2.
Davis-Locke was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Jan. 24.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment.