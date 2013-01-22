Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

December 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently.
Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.
Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment. It fosters connections among heroic people and groups, helping to establish a broader reach and more profound influence on their individual communities.
Clark’s mission has been to recognize those who make a difference, while inspiring, celebrating and empowering. Their real, heart-felt stories abound on http://heroichumans.com, providing an often gritty look at some very human issues.
Heroic Humans marked its first anniversary with a sold-out bash at an Aurora venue. The success of Heroic Humans over the past year has been phenomenal.
The online network featured 112 “heroic humans” from all over the globe, who are dedicated to changing the world. This turned Heroic Humans from a local social media movement, into a global effort, with ambassadors hailing from Australia, Iceland, China, the U.S. and Canada.
“The online forum has evolved into a shining example of raw humanity and the very best we all have to offer,” Clark said. “Heroic Humans has exceeded my expectations and this bodes well for the now global movement.”
The reception to Clark’ innovative idea has been amazing. Plans are already in the works for an action-packed 2019, including increased partnerships; more workshops; training programs with an application to corporate businesses and custom social responsibility programs for businesses.
“Coming right on the heels of our first anniversary, winning this 2018 Notable Award for Mindful Millennial is such an honour and I thank my Heroic Humans community for their continued support and I am very excited about what is to come in 2019,” said Clark.
With an audience of over 1.2 million, Notable Life is Canada’s premiere network for driven Millennials. It was launched in 2008 to create a digital community where young professionals could connect, share and learn. Notable has since grown into a multimedia organization that includes local and national content (website, newsletter, social media networks), events and a coveted awards program. The purpose is to inspire this highly regarded demographic to live a “Notable Life,” spanning all facets of life, including professional development, personal growth, relationships and health and wellness.
