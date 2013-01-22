Cougars pull close to Otters with late win

With the first taste of winter, it’s time to get comfortable behind the wheel. Nothing gives drivers more confidence than a top-performing brand of winter tire. The Hankook ipike RW11 is the premium winter tire for cars, SUVs and light trucks.

King artist Helen Lucas will hold a month-long solo show. Entitled “Helen Lucas – Why Do I Paint Flowers?,” the exhibition of her large-scale, captivating acrylic paintings, will run Dec. 1 to 29 at the Aurora Cultural Centre. Lucas’s distinguished career, spanning over five decades, has produced deeply personal art – from the darker earlier works of her formative years, to her glorious floral paintings.

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.