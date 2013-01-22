Letters

Cleve Mortelliti extends his thanks for all the support

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported me over the years.
The job of a local councillor is often described as a thankless job, and I can confirm that it sure seems that way sometimes! You certainly can’t please everyone.
But I know that over the past several years we’ve had a council that thinks “Township wide,” and was one that really went out of its way to try to balance the interests of all our residents and ratepayers, while maintaining a calm, stable political environment. And when you look around and see dysfunctional councils that exist throughout the GTA, you realize that what we’ve had is an uncommon thing.
So, I’d like to specifically thank those who always took the time to email me or call me to express their appreciation and recognize the effort and sacrifice this job requires. You know who you are and thank you!
Going forward, our municipality, and King City in particular, is going to continue to grow over the next 15-20 years. I would therefore ask all those who have development interests in King to advance their projects with empathy towards all of us who have chosen to live here, and to approach your projects with the mind set of “is this where I would want to live? Would I want to live beside what I am proposing to build?”
I know that there are some who think that way, as we have several developers who build and live in King City, and those are the best kind to have in my opinion because they are rooted in the community like we are.
We also have some who neither think that way, nor live here, and see King solely as an opportunity to squeeze maximum profit, and that’s a problem. I work in this industry, but it does not mean that I am blind to its flaws and all its faults.
In an article I wrote (about the artwork Shift) for the King Weekly back in 2003, I wrote the following, which I believe has even more relevance today:
“There are always alternatives – only limited to our imaginations – whereby development can be economically viable and sustainable without having to sacrifice our heritage, or the overall future vision. In the course of new development, what we are in fact doing is ‘legacy building.’ In the case of Spring Hill, we are looking to expand upon a 150-year-old development now known as King City, the name and vision of which were once championed by James Whiting Crossley during the late 1800s. King City and King Township are home to a rich rural heritage, to an abundance of natural beauty, and to the work of an internationally renowned artist. It is now left to the imagination of our current generations to build upon and enhance this vision – to cultivate, nurture, and harvest of a heritage so rooted in richness.”
It has been my honour and privilege to serve my home town.

         

