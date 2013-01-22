Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

General News

Remington Humphreys and Ryan Ward-Williams of Ultrabrand, worked with DJ Khaled on a project.


By Mark Pavilons

Perception is everything.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real.
For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are.
Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.
“Our mission as a boutique branding agency is to aggressively and unapologetically blow away our customer – and their competitors,” said CEO Ward-Williams. “The leading brands of the world choose us to drive calculated branding strategies from vision to reality.”
So much so that today, Ultrabrand is so sought after, they connect with clients by invitation only.
A presumptuous prerequisite to be sure, but one that has been duly earned.
Ultrabrand caters to the world’s 1% – the top performing and leading brands and people. that includes celebrities, government, Fortune 500 companies and even royalty.
The duo, backed by business acumen and corporate experience, have done business around the Kardashians’ kitchen table, and atop the Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai. They go where they’re needed.
They consider themselves as “concierge” designers who provide very personalized service. They strive to be the best and that’s why they align themselves with aggressive corporate powerhouses who take risks to stay on top.
Ultrabrand’s services were catapulted into the limelight in 2016, thanks to a successful partnership that helped launch Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner. Ward-Williams designed, built and managed KylieCosmetics.com, one of the largest private e-commerce brands in the world. Ryan’s voice appeared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, showcasing the uber successful product launch.
The duo has a solid background in business and marketing, and their success has been almost meteoric in recent years. The two executives complement one another, following the edict of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who laments on building the best possible business: “If you are great, people will notice and opportunities will appear.”
They’ve worked with people like DJ Khaled, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lindsay and Ali Lohan, to name a few. They recently completed a launch in the UK for soccer greats Mesut Özil and Mathieu Flamini.
Ultrabrand provides brand and web design; SEO services; e-commerce and strategy consulting. Their services go far beyond the back end coding or front-end aesthetics. As Richard Branson pointed out branding requires commitment and striking chords with people to stir their emotions. It requires the epitome in communication skills.
Ward-Williams has a knack for embracing a client’s vision and making it a reality. Ultrabrand has a solid partnership with Shopify, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platform providers. It empowers users the world over.
Ultrabrand is also in tune with helping service providers rise above the competition. Through mdBrand, they cater to the world’s top physicians and medical elite. Their list of clients include some of America’s top cosmetic surgeons.
For Ultrabrand it’s all about high quality and low volume.
Both Humphreys and Ward-Williams provide keen eyes and value for everything that touches a client’s logo, from online content to offline assets.
It’s not always about bottom-line success, however.
Ward-Williams noted one of their most enjoyable recent projects involved working with Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and her Foundation. It was such a joy working on a project like this, Ward-Williams said. The Petra Ecclestone Foundation helps children with autism and meningitis overcome their challenges. Ultrabrand not only tweaked the organization’s online presence, they helped with designing the facade and interior of the first Petra’s Place centre for diagnosis and treatment of autism, located in London, England.
Being a brand unto themselves, the Ultrabrand pair know exactly who they want to serve. Ward-Williams, a graduate of the Ivey Business School, and Humphreys, a graduate of Queen’s Smith School of Business, bring a lot to the table. They’re both driven, the captains of their own destiny. They’re free to create, to shape, mold and push boundaries.
With the amount of work coming their way, Ultrabrand is on the verge of expansion. For now, the duo is comfortable in their quaint carriage house office on Schomberg’s Main Street.
Reaching this level of success, the duo has the luxury of time to hone their craft. They’re eager, compelled to learn and extremely focused.
But it wasn’t always this way. They both recall working out of a coffee shop in Newmarket and holding conference calls in their SUV.
They’re drawn to similar personality types – the A-listers with an abundance of confidence. Their own determination trickles over to the clients, who rely on Ultrabrand for their results-oriented knowledge and talents. This dynamic duo knows the tricks of the trade and they’re pros at capturing opportunities.
They’ve been honoured to have worked with some of the world’s best. And that trend is likely to continue, given their reputation as effective influencers.
To learn more about them, visit https://ultrabrand.com/

         

