Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

Renzo Cescolini and Deputy Chief James Arnold were honoured for 30 years of service to King Fire & Emergency Services.

By Mark Pavilons

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.

They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process.

The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes. Members laughed, cried, pondered and counted their blessings as they paid tribute to their siblings and mentors.

MC and 20-year veteran Doug Bolton provided his highly entertaining manner to the proceedings.

But he was quite serious when he said most people can’t choose their families but in KFES, “we do, and it’s truly a great family.”

Mayor Steve Pellegrini extended his thanks for the hard work and dedication of our volunteer firefighters and their families.

“It’s inspiring to reflect on another year of your service to our community; at times a very difficult year!

“I salute the extraordinary efforts you have made in so many ways while you server our community and I share this sentiment with all members of council.

To the family members of firefighters, “thank you for sharing your spouse, father, mother, brother, sister, son or daughter with us your community! There is no greater honour than to serve your community.

“And There is no greater reward than to serve your community.

“You are the epitome of service ambassadors for the Township; whether it is at an emergency, one of the many special events, fireworks, checking smoke detectors, as an Honour Guard … you do us proud and it is my honour to thank each and every one of you.”

Fire Chief Jim Wall took time to centre out the family members of the firefighters, the “support team” and “constant” within the families.

“This family is quite resilient, and that allows us to do what we do,” he said.

The chief also thanked Mayor Pellegrini for always being just a phone call away.

“Tonight is a night where we can slow down and take the time to show our appreciation for what you and your families and loved ones do for King Fire & Emergency Services, the communities you live in and the Township of King,” noted Deputy Chief James Arnold.

King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce lauded the firefighters for bringing the light to often dark situations. He, too, praised them and their families for putting the community first, and displaying the qualities of courage, service and leadership.

Members of each station were asked to provide their personal insights.

Elliott Antonacci, of Station 34 (King City), said they all have pride in ownership. The members are all driven to help others and constantly train to be the best. The crew maintains a positive attitude and come gell together, when responding to an estimated 600 calls per year.

Lucas Stonehouse, from Schomberg’s Station 36, said his high school placement has turned into the greatest opportunity of his life. The level of expectation at KFES is high and he’s thankful of the relationships he’s formed with his friends, colleagues and mentors.

Brian Mitchell, of Nobleton’s Station 38, said the hard-working men and women of KFES prove no challenge is too great. This strong, versatile family always gives 100% to provide help to the community.



Awards

Members were given awards for years of service and going above and beyond for KFES.

The major award is the Paul Jackson Memorial Award, given to a member who exemplifies the values, dedication and commitment that was demonstrated by training officer Paul Jackson, who passed away in 2008.

This year’s recipient exemplifies these qualities, and much more. It was evidenced by the tremendous support by his peers during the nomination process. And, like everyone in KFES, dedication is paramount. Ray Fortin wasn’t able to be at the dinner because he was on call that night.

Chief Wall said Fortin does everything with passion and care and he takes training a step further. Fortin is one of the most professional officers in the department and his colleagues would “follow him anywhere.”

Fortin has truly helped shape the culture of the fire service in King.

Dave Share is retiring after his years of service.

Deputy Chief Arnold and Renzo Cescolini were honoured for their 30 years of service.

Doug Bolton and Lisa Sinopoli were praised for 20 years of dedication.

Bobby Tibbitts got a nod of approval for 15 years of service and James Binsfeld was celebrated for 10 years.

Distinguished Service Awards were given out to Rachel Jacobs, Alex Simonato, Mariska Kempers, and Katie Street.

Reaching the five-year milestone were Steven Bonollo, Andy Bowden, Cody Chapman, Philip Defina, Massimo DeMaria, Laura Edwards, Tanner Ferreira, Jesse Gilmour, Miranda Hussey, Warren Jackson, Lee Jolliffe, Alex Keillor, Larry Rocha, Johnny Schonheit, Alex Burbidge, Frank Figliomeni, Daniel Giansante, Damian Rivero, Sean Young.

