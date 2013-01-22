Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

November 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street.
Eleven artists have partnered to establish The Olde Mill Art Gallery and Shoppe, a cooperative gallery which opens on Thursday, Nov. 8. The gallery will be open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
The art gallery features an eclectic assortment of art, including acrylic, watercolour and oil paintings, creations crafted from wood, quilting and hand woven items, all beautifully displayed within the historic ambiance of the Old Feed Mill.
Inspiration features largely in this gallery. Shoppers will find prints and watercolours that challenge our relationship with nature and what we are doing to our planet, wooden creations that reveal the complexities of that medium, and even a tribute to the special role that vehicles play in our lives.
The 11 artists are Andrea End, Bill Lunshof, Dan Glassco, George Burt, Inge Dam, Karen Bowen, Karen Hunter, Mary Morganelli, Marianne Broome, Michelle Hudson, and Patricia Earl.
The Gallery could not have come at a more opportune time. King Township has just completed Phase 3 of a Downtown Revitalization Strategy for Main Street. Not surprisingly, the project has identified the demand for more specialty shopping on Main Street. This initiative is the very first of Phase 4 of the Revitalization Strategy– where it goes into implementation.
“There is an extraordinary economic opportunity for destination retail on Main Street,” commented Jamie Smyth, Economic Development Officer. “The population of the Schomberg trade area is over 204,000 people, and they spend $6.7 million per year after income tax. They are looking for a destination with specialty shopping, and Main Street is the perfect location to provide it.”
To support the launch of the art gallery, and as part of the implementation of the Main Street Revitalization project, King Township has built a gallery website within www.experienceking.ca, has provided a complimentary sign and will be actively engaged in marketing support, including Facebook advertising.
“These types of collaborations are excellent examples of how King Township supports small business, and is one of the reasons King is such a fantastic place to live and do business,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “Schomberg Main Street is a real historical gem, and it is exciting to see it regaining its vitality.”
Arts Society King is also helping to promote the gallery, as all 11 artists are members.
The gallery is slated to stay open until Dec. 10, but already some of the artists are considering extending their stay.
“The combined results of us all working together is so much more effective than when we work alone,” said Patricia Earl, one of the exhibiting artists. “We welcome any artist who is interested in exhibiting their work for future pop up art galleries in Schomberg to consider joining us.”
The Old Mill is home to another eclectic pop-up shoppe over the next month.
“Alongside the gallery, right now you can find what we fondly call “The World’s Smallest Book Store,” chuckled George Burt, who has both an exhibit in the gallery and is owner of the bookstore. “It’s chock full of rare books – perfect for lovers of beauty and history, and the curious.”
Perfect for lovers of beauty and history, and the curious – could there be a better fit for Main Street?
