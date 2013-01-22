General News

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

November 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street.
Eleven artists have partnered to establish The Olde Mill Art Gallery and Shoppe, a cooperative gallery which opens on Thursday, Nov. 8. The gallery will be open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
The art gallery features an eclectic assortment of art, including acrylic, watercolour and oil paintings, creations crafted from wood, quilting and hand woven items, all beautifully displayed within the historic ambiance of the Old Feed Mill.
Inspiration features largely in this gallery. Shoppers will find prints and watercolours that challenge our relationship with nature and what we are doing to our planet, wooden creations that reveal the complexities of that medium, and even a tribute to the special role that vehicles play in our lives.
The 11 artists are Andrea End, Bill Lunshof, Dan Glassco, George Burt, Inge Dam, Karen Bowen, Karen Hunter, Mary Morganelli, Marianne Broome, Michelle Hudson, and Patricia Earl.
The Gallery could not have come at a more opportune time. King Township has just completed Phase 3 of a Downtown Revitalization Strategy for Main Street. Not surprisingly, the project has identified the demand for more specialty shopping on Main Street. This initiative is the very first of Phase 4 of the Revitalization Strategy– where it goes into implementation.
“There is an extraordinary economic opportunity for destination retail on Main Street,” commented Jamie Smyth, Economic Development Officer. “The population of the Schomberg trade area is over 204,000 people, and they spend $6.7 million per year after income tax. They are looking for a destination with specialty shopping, and Main Street is the perfect location to provide it.”
To support the launch of the art gallery, and as part of the implementation of the Main Street Revitalization project, King Township has built a gallery website within www.experienceking.ca, has provided a complimentary sign and will be actively engaged in marketing support, including Facebook advertising.
“These types of collaborations are excellent examples of how King Township supports small business, and is one of the reasons King is such a fantastic place to live and do business,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “Schomberg Main Street is a real historical gem, and it is exciting to see it regaining its vitality.”
Arts Society King is also helping to promote the gallery, as all 11 artists are members.
The gallery is slated to stay open until Dec. 10, but already some of the artists are considering extending their stay.
“The combined results of us all working together is so much more effective than when we work alone,” said Patricia Earl, one of the exhibiting artists. “We welcome any artist who is interested in exhibiting their work for future pop up art galleries in Schomberg to consider joining us.”
The Old Mill is home to another eclectic pop-up shoppe over the next month.
“Alongside the gallery, right now you can find what we fondly call “The World’s Smallest Book Store,” chuckled George Burt, who has both an exhibit in the gallery and is owner of the bookstore. “It’s chock full of rare books – perfect for lovers of beauty and history, and the curious.”
Perfect for lovers of beauty and history, and the curious – could there be a better fit for Main Street?

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Guide Light helps make seconds count

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Ghosts are nothing to be afraid of

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Commentary

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open